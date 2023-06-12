Everything indicates that one of the great novels of the summer market will come to an end: Rafael Carioca is very close to reaching an agreement with the board of tigers to extend your contract. Despite the interest from squads like Cruz Azul and Toluca, it seems that the Brazilian midfielder has made a decision and will continue in the ranks of the UANL group for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League.
After winning the Clausura 2023 title, the negotiations between the South American midfielder and the feline board were unlocked and it seems that the renewal of the contract will be announced soon. whatBut how much longer would the historical average stay with Tigres??
According to a report from the Mediotiempo portal, The Tigres board renewed Carioca for one more year with an option for six more months depending on the minutes played and the goals achieved.
Carioca sounded very strong to become a new reinforcement for Cruz Azul at the request of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti. It seemed that The Brazilian had a foot and a half at La Noria, but his great performance in the league revalued him and prompted the Tigres board to make an effort to keep him in the squad.
Rafael Carioca arrived at Tigres in August 2017 from Atlético Mineiro. The 33-year-old soccer player, originally from Rio de Janeiro, has won three Liga MX titles with this institution (Apertura 2017, Clausura 2019 and Clausura 2023) and a Concacaf Champions League title.
