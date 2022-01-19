flower pole has confirmed his definitive separation from Néstor Villanueva. Through a statement, the model ended the speculation that has been worrying the world of entertainment for weeks. However, this is not the first time that there has been talk of a love break between Flor and Néstor.

In 2014, the couple was the protagonist of a series of discussions and fights that all of Peru was a spectator through the show programs. One of the most remembered moments of that time was the fainting of little flower inside his apartment after a tense altercation with Nestor Villanueva.

Just at that moment, the cameras of Amor, amor, amor, then a Latina program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, were at the home of Flower and broadcast their faded images on the couch.

“During the publicity, Florcita collapsed, she passed out at home,” said a surprised Rodrigo González.

The program’s reporter was concerned and sought to help Susy Díaz’s daughter; meanwhile, they alerted the paramedics to approach the home.

Why did Florcita faint?

According to Rodrigo González, flower pole She had just found out that the apartment she thought was in her name actually belonged to her. Nestor Villanueva, so the cumbia singer went to the establishment to claim it as his own.

“Florcita has just received the news that the department for which she gave money to be registered in her name has been registered in her (Néstor’s) name. In other words, it will be difficult to take it off, and it has taken the truck, ”Rodrigo said.

For his part, the reporter noted that Nestor approached the house accompanied by other people to evict Flower, which affected the health of the young woman and caused her collapse.

“We had an agreed interview, quiet, inside the department, and suddenly Néstor appeared with the Police, a lawyer and two people who we don’t know who they are, I imagine they were to evict Flor. And all this has complicated Florcita’s emotional state,” he explained.

Flor confesses that she did not faint

A couple of months later, however, flower pole gave an exclusive interview for D-Day, in which he made a mea culpa for the lies he told about Nestor Villanueva in the program The Value of Truth.

In said interview, the now businesswoman also referred to the day she fainted in her apartment after the discussion with Nestor.

“When you pass out, was that real?” the ATV reporter asked.

Flower She admitted that she was affected by the altercation between her and her ex-partner, but it was not as serious as it was seen on camera.

“It was not a faint like that, it was a shock that I went through. When they took me (to bed), I was a little aware of what I was doing and in that I lowered my skirt, “he admitted pole.

However, he continued to claim that he was not in his four senses.

“But I really couldn’t wake up or anything, and the doctor tells my mom: ‘If I had brought her after 5 minutes, ma’am, your daughter would have a coma,'” she concluded.