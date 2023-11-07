Join the La República WhatsApp channel

As if it were yesterday. Luciana Fuster and Flavia Laos They are considered references in Peru in terms of content creation. Since they were children they fought for their dreams in acting and in beauty pageants, and today Luciana Fuster won the Thai Miss Grand International pageant, while Flavia Laos managed to win an award as Latin influencer of the year from the People Choice Awards and promotes her career in acting and singing. This Tuesday, Laos remembered the time she competed with Fuster for the most beautiful face of 2019. We tell you all the details in this note.

What happened in the beauty contest in which Flavia Laos and Luciana Fuster faced each other?

In a broadcast of the defunct program ‘On everyone’s lips’, Flavia and Luciana competed for the crown of the most beautiful face of the aforementioned year. After minutes of uncertainty, both were designated the winners and each was given a crown. Laos and Fuster embraced each other in a big hug and received the mention with emotion.

What did Flavia Laos say about Luciana Fuster’s triumph in the Miss Grand International?

During her visit to the set, María Pía asked Flavia if she had seen the final of Miss Grand International 2023. The model nodded and explained that she watched the contest on the social network TikTok. She congratulated Luciana’s work and stressed that anyone who wears the Peru shirt must be supported by her compatriots.

“I think it’s great. I saw part of his development and I think he did very well. Her catwalk was excellent, she was a super strong competitor. There’s a reason she won the crown, because she’s the best. It seems to me that when someone puts on the Peru shirt you have to applaud that merit, because they are leaving the name of the country high,” he said.