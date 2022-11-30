Ernesto Pimentel had the opportunity to eat with Shakira when he arrived in Peru to present one of his first albums in a discotheque in Lima. Despite the fact that the Colombian could not eat food, the driver of “El reventonazo de la Chola” took her out of her place to invite her to a hamburger.

The singer had permission from the label to interview the interpreter of “I congratulate you”, but they ended up starring in a curious anecdote when Shakira confessed that she was hungry, but could not eat.

How did the departure between Ernesto Pimentel and Shakira take place?

The Peruvian comedian shared one of the most important moments of his life, because he not only talked with Shakira, who ended up confessing that he was hungry, but could not eat.

In the early 90s, Shakira came to Peru to promote one of her albums. Photo: America TV

“What happened with her is that we empathized. I put on a braided wig. We met on the show and, later, she invited me to the launch of her album at the Dragon nightclub in Miraflores. They were serving us, they gave us food and she didn’t eat anything” expressed the presenter to El Comercio.

Seeing that the singer was not about to eat because the record company did not allow it, Ernesto Pimentel devised a plan to leave the premises with the Colombian and share a hamburger.

“Suddenly he tells me: ‘I’m hungry’, and I asked him why he wasn’t eating. “It’s that the record company are there and they weigh me down” , He told me. So I took her out the back door we bought a hamburger and went back eating it . I saw a normal Shakira, natural, relaxed, laughing; and that is the image that I have”, explained Pimentel to a local media.

Shakira couldn’t eat because the label weighed her down. Photo: America TV

What label did not allow Shakira to eat during her tour?

Ernesto Pimentel revealed that the singer-songwriter arrived in Peru in the 90s with the help of the Sony Music label, which conditioned Shakira during her visit to the country.