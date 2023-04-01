Mexico City.- In the decade of the 80s and 90s were the glorious years of telenovelas on Televisa and one of them was Rosa salvaje, which premiered in distant 1987, in which she starred veronica castro and in which Edith González was also present, however, the latter was forced to leave the production because of the so-called “Spoiled Shorty”.

In an interview for the entertainment program First hand the actress Felicia Marketwho came in to replace González, said that At that time, she did not know the details of why the late artist had left the melodrama.but some time later Edith’s husband was found, Lorenzo Lazowho He told him that his wife had had to leave the soap opera due to the constant slights and mistreatment of Verónica Castro..

Edith left for some specific reason, I recently found out I met her husband (Lorenzo Lazo) and I told him ‘tell me, he asks me a lot what happened and the truth is I just went in, but they didn’t explain the reason and he told me it was because I couldn’t stand the aggressions’ that’s what they told me (Lorenzo Lazo)”, revealed the soap opera villain to the conductors of the broadcast headed by Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

Felicia Mercado recounted that she was also a victim of Verónica Castrosince on several occasions he had scenes where they had to slap each other and the green-eyed girl “he passed his hand”so Mercado had He had to go talk to the top executives of the San Ángel television station so that they would put a stop to it.

I told them (to the high command) this is happening, it’s not worth it, then I went with Valentín Pimstein (producer of the soap opera) and he told me ‘yes, mijita, don’t worry,’; I told him if he does it to me again I will return it to him (the attacks) ”said Mercado.

In the same interview, the interpreter of Jimena Manrique in the telenovela Cape, also counted that he did not know why he hated him. And it is to remember that precisely when it was granada wild Roseit was removed that much Felicia and Verónica disputed the love of a manhowever, the blonde made it clear that everything was a lie and that she never took her boyfriend away Cristian Castro’s mother, since at that time she had a partner.

I never knew that she (Verónica Castro) had a fight with me over a lover, and I never went out with her lover, let it be very clear! I had mine and you know it very well (he told Gustavo) so I don’t know at what moment they were made to say that he was going out with that man (Verónica’s boyfriend) when he had only seen him once, “alluded the famous, who did not reveal the name of the aforementioned.

The actress, who has participated in more than 20 soap operas shared that since his arrival in the production of wild Rose, there was never a friendship with the host of the extinct program “Bad night… no” and that at the end of the recordings of the chapters each one took refuge in their respective dressing rooms.