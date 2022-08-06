The death of Diego Bertie has mourned the world of television and Peruvian theater. The artist died at the age of 54 after falling from the 14th floor of his apartment in Miraflores. He was transferred to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital in the early hours of the morning; however, in the hospital they ended up confirming his death. Now, he is remembered for his roles in successful soap operas such as “Natacha” and “Things of love”, in which he worked with the actress Maricarmen Regueiro.

In this note, we tell you details of the time Diego Bertie talked about his romance with the Venezuelan star Maricarmen Regueiro exclusively for The Republic.

Diego Bertie and Maricarmen Regueiro were a couple in real life. Photo: Instagram / Diego Bertie

Diego Bertie and Maricarmen Regueiro were a couple in real life

In 2012, the late actor gave an interview in which he confirmed that he had a couple relationship with Maricarmen Regueiro, when they worked on “Natacha”. He acknowledged that this love affair lasted a short time and that, after several years, when they met again in Peru to record again “Things of love”, they had trouble getting along behind the scenes.

This is a snippet of his statements from back then:

— By the way, you have worked with beautiful actresses…

— Yes, with Gianella, Ruddy Rodríguez, Maricarmen Regueiro despite the fact that in the second novel we didn’t get along so well. People said: ‘What a couple!’ And we didn’t talk to each other.

— And why weren’t they talking?

— Because we had a very short relationship during “Natacha”. When we returned to work after time, each one was at a different time: she with her partner in jail and me for having my daughter.

What happened to Maricarmen Regueiro?

Maricarmen Regueiro was a Venezuelan actress highly valued on Latin television. In addition to starring “Natacha” in 1990 and “Things of love” in 1998 also worked on successful productions such as “Cristal”, “La intrusa” and “Mi amada Beatriz”.

After having a relationship with Diego Bertie, she became romantically involved with the political activist Ramiro Helmeyer, who was in jail for detonating a car bomb in Venezuela. She married him and together they had two children. In 2001, the actress retired from show business. She now, she lives away from acting.

Did Diego Bertie and Jaime Bayly have a passionate romance?

At the end of May 2022, Diego Bertie and Jaime Bayly made headlines after the actor told in an exclusive interview that he had a short but unsuccessful romance with the writer Jaime Bayly when they were young.

Likewise, Bertie told “Magaly TV, the firm” that the journalist used this chapter of his life to replicate it in his first novel and profit from the sale of its thousands of copies.

Diego Bertie and Maricarmen Regueiro were in “Pataclaun”

The soap opera “Things of love” was broadcast on the Latina channel in 1998. At that time, Diego Bertie and Maricarmen Regueiro were invited to the comedy program “Pataclaun” to star in a scene with actors Wendy Ramos and Carlos Carlín. See how that funny moment went.

They confirm the death of Diego Bertie

On the morning of this Friday, July 5, it was confirmed that Diego Bertie He had died on the way to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital, after being found in his residence building at 4:00 a.m. The Peruvian actor fell from the 14th floor. So far, no further details are known about the circumstances of the fateful event.

What is known about the death of Diego Bertie?

Mario Casaretto, fire chief who found the body of Diego Bertietold the media about how he found it.

“The person Diego Bertie has been found in his garage with multiple fractures in his leg, in his back. He has been transferred to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital as a corpse”, he pointed out.

Manager of Diego Bertie tells how he found himself in his last days

Carlos Sánchez, representative of Diego Bertie, told the press about the warm relationship he had with the actor and reported that, this week, Bertie had tested positive for COVID-19, so he had to cancel some of his presentations; however, he was very happy and eager to share with his family in the coming days.

“As you will understand, I am in shock, I don’t think so, I am very sorry if that has been confirmed”, said Sánchez, visibly moved.

