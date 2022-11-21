This Sunday, November 20, the death of the American actor was announced Jason David Frankwho won the hearts of thousands of boys and girls around the world by playing Tommy Oliver, the famous green power ranger in the acclaimed action series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” His death has shocked his fans, who grew up watching the artist fight against different enemies in fiction.

The 49-year-old actor has earned the love of hundreds of people around the globe. That is why we tell you about the visit of the beloved green power ranger to Peru to spend a unique moment with his followers.

The time David Frank, the green power ranger, met his fans in Lima, Peru

In 2019, David Frank He arrived in Peru to be part of the activities of the Comic Con Lima that year. This time he was able to take pictures, sign autographs and meet hundreds of his Peruvian fans who were eager to get a picture with him.

On that occasion, he also had the opportunity to talk about the long-standing affection he received from the public due to his performance as tommy oliver in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

“For me, this moment is perfect because the children who watched the series then (1993) are already grown up and they come up to me, they tell me their stories and their experiences with the series. It’s what I like the most. I feel like it was a perfect demographic for me,” he told RPP in 2019.

The visit of David Frank was not without anecdotes. When he was about to leave for the United States, he was detained for at least five hours at the Jorge Chávez International Airport. What happened, as revealed by Frank himself in a publication, was that the promoters of Comic Con Lima 2019 did not properly process his visa, which led to a delay in his departure from the country.

David Frank played the iconic power ranger in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” Photo: Composition El Popular/Centhury Fox

What did David Frank, the remembered green power ranger, die of?

According to what TMZ reported, the actor who gave life to tommy oliver passed away in Texas. In addition, according to the platform, it would be suicide. The aforementioned portal also obtained the statements of its representative, Justin Huntwho invoked respect for the artist’s relatives.

Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much,” he stated.

support lines

Remember that, in case of depression, anguish, attempted suicide or other difficulties related to mental health, you can access the Health-Infosalud Telephone Guidance and Counseling Service (0800-10828) of the Ministry of Health (Minsa). Thus, you can receive guidance from a psychologist specialized in the field.