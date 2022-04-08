Dayanita and Danny Rosales They have become one of the main figures of comedy in Peru and have delighted the audience with their sense of humor in the program led by Jorge Benavides. However, not many know that the two worked together as traveling comedians before jumping to television. Despite knowing each other for quite some time, they would have distanced themselves after the actress gained a lot of popularity on social networks and on television.

Currently, the member of “JB en ATV” is also far from the popular ‘Robotín’, who recently explained the reason for his annoyance.

“He planted me in a pro-health (event). If it had been a show for me, normal, but it was a pro-health and that’s what’s outrageous. Years have passed. The ‘señoto’, may she rest in peace. But she never came,” said the comedian.

This gave rise to being remembered when Danny Rosales starred in a unique moment with Dayanita in a sketch. The actor recalled how his partner assisted him in his street performances and even revealed that she carried her implements.

The moment Danny Rosales faced Dayanita

It all happened in “JB on ATV”, during a comedic performance about the clinical trial of Sinopharm Beijing and Sinopharm Wuhan vaccines. In this segment, Danny Rosales suggested that Dayanita would no longer remember her beginnings.

“How it has changed, and to think that the speaker was charging me. Who bought the nougat? ”, He said before cameras. However, the actress was not silent and she replied: “What, do you think that with one sun I will live a lifetime?”

Danny Rosales reminds Dayanita of her beginnings

At the end of 2021, Danny Rosales surprised his Instagram followers with a publication in which he shared several photos in which he appears together with Dayanita. The images show some of the presentations they made years ago, during their start in comedy.

“The only thing I have always told you (is) never forget where you came from. Artistic children, I love you very much; and, like any good father, always give them a slap on the wrist because sometimes they get out of place and that’s normal. Here are some photos of how they came into my life, when we worked on the street and in neighborhood circuses, “he wrote on the aforementioned platform.