Christian Yaipen He is one of the most representative cumbia singers nationwide for being one of the sons of Elmer Yaipén and currently leading Grupo 5. In recent years, he has taken a greater role on the small screen for being multifaceted as well as being a jury member for several editions of “La voz” and also for daring to pose as a model for a commercial campaign for an international clothing brand. Find out the details below.

What brand opted for Christian Yaipén?

Christian Yaipén demonstrated that fashion and cumbia can go hand in hand by changing the aesthetics of the northern group and modernizing it. On his social networks, he proved to be a lover of trends and for this reason he was chosen to star in the advertising campaign of the textile giant H & M, which has several stores in various shopping centers nationwide.

“Rules for dressing? Just that you feel comfortable with your style! Discover everything that H&M has so you can live in the moment and express yourself through your outfits”, reads the description of the video that shows the musician modeling clothes for different occasions, which are part of the “Heartbeat: Wear the collection”. moment”.

The reactions and comments did not wait. “Oh no, a real influencer my partner… I love you,” Daniela Darcourt told him. While her fans applauded her performance. “Those looks make you look younger and super nice”“The most churro”, they commented.

Christian Yaipén and his striking looks

Through his Instagram account, Christian Yaipén immortalizes some of his most striking looks either to go on stage or to qualify the participants of the singing reality show “La voz”. According to his photos, it can be seen that he likes bright colors and sparkles in shirts and blazers.

Christian Yaipén makes a difference on stage by wearing out-of-the-ordinary blazers in cumbia groups. Photo: Instagram

Christian Yaipén seeks to elevate his outfits with an element that attracts attention, in this case a shiny jacket. Photo: Instagram

Christian Yaipén is not afraid to wear prints on his shirts for his presentations. Photo: Instagram

Here you can see Christian Yaipén with a more sober look, but without losing his style by having a black blazer with unique designs. Photo: Instagram

Christian Yaipén at a Grupo 5 concert. Photo: Instagram

