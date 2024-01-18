Roberto Gómez Bolaños (1929-2014), also known as 'Chespirito', is the artistic figure that many still cannot forget. He was part of our lives by giving us laughter and, above all, reflections that surely helped us in life itself. The Mexican comedian delighted everyone with his varied gallery of characters, among which Chavo del 8 and Chapulín Colorado stood out.

Precisely, in an interview, he spoke about the latter and stated, in a serious manner, that he considered him a true hero, unlike characters from American films, such as Batman, He-Man or Superman, whom he did not include in that group. The reason? His explanation was surprising and left the interviewers perplexed.

Why are Batman or Superman not heroes for Roberto Gómez Bolaños?

During an interview for a Mexican channel, the interviewer began by asking Roberto Gomez Bolaños about his opinion about characters like Batman or Superman, who are considered heroes by millions of people. The famous Mexican actor responded quickly and confidently:

“They are not heroes. Hero Chapulín Colorado, and this is serious“said the popular 'Chespirito'. To the astonishment of his interlocutors, he continued, because he wanted to explain why.

“Heroism is not about lacking fear, but about overcoming it. Those are not afraid, Batman, Superman are all powerful, they cannot be afraid”, he began by saying. “Chapulín Colorado is dying of fear, he is clumsy, weak, stupid, etc., and aware of those deficiencies he faces the problem, he is a hero, and he loses.”, shared the Mexican figure, who was also a producer and actor.

What was the reaction of the interviewers to 'Chespirito's' response?

What was expressed by the creator of the Chavo neighborhood perplexed the interviewers, who did not know what to ask him. Ultimately, they chose to praise his perspective.

Roberto Gómez Bolaños died in 2014. Photo: Televisa

“That's philosophical, I thought he was just any author and he is a philosopher. He didn’t count on his cunning,” they told him.