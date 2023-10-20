Home page World

From: Maximilian Hertel

The cold season is approaching and with it the transition to winter. The whole of Germany looks at the clock and asks itself: Sleep longer or take an hour less from the day?

Munich – Once again the time is changing. While summer time begins every year in March, October brings with it the start of winter time. So the same applies in 2023 on the last weekend in October: Get ready for the winter rhythm!

Meanwhile, criticism of the time change is becoming louder and louder. Just last year, Mexico abolished daylight saving time, while in the EU and Germany it is still unclear whether daylight saving time should continue to be maintained. Meanwhile, the Federal Environment Agency provides good reasons for suspending the time change.

Time change next weekend – winter time is coming!

The time change regulation was introduced in Germany in 1980 and is still in effect today. More precisely, summer time was established alongside standard time, making winter time known as “normal time”. This means that with the time change on the weekend we will return to the original times of day, as was the case before 1980.

This year the changeover to winter time falls on October 29th. At 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, the clock is set back one hour to 2:00 a.m. So that means: On the night from Saturday to Sunday we get an hour more sleep, an hour more time to party or the opportunity to start Sunday an hour earlier.

Why does the time change even exist in Germany?

It has been over 40 years since Germany finally decided to introduce summer time in 1980. But this is not the first time this change has occurred. During the First World War, summer time was introduced in the German Empire in 1916 under Kaiser Wilhelm II. This should extend working hours. After the end of the war, however, there were several changes until 1945 regarding the regulation of the time change.

The time change as we know it today was introduced in the 1970s in response to the oil crisis. To save energy, daylight should be used. By setting the clocks forward by one hour during summer time, the light should only be turned on an hour later in the evening – that’s the basic idea.

The clocks are changed – “This does not mean that less energy is used.”

There is plenty of criticism about the time change. So does that too Federal Environment Agency the efficiency of saving energy through the time change in a balance sheet is questioned: “The clocks are changed to summer time. This means that less energy is not consumed.” On the one hand, the effectiveness of electricity savings through the use of sunlight has decreased. The reason for this is more energy-efficient lighting. Conversely, summer time means that people have to get up in the cooler morning hours. This results in “an increased consumption of heating energy in spring and autumn”.

The time change also influences people’s leisure behavior – “The longer daylight hours in the evening can lead to a change in leisure behavior and be associated with increased consumption in transport and in leisure facilities,” argues the Federal Environment Agency. Health aspects should also be taken into account: “There is increasing evidence that the adaptation of biological rhythms, especially to the time change in spring, is not so easy.” However, it is still unclear what health effects a disturbed rhythm can have.

So if you want to save energy, you shouldn’t necessarily rely on the efficiency of the time change. However, there are numerous tips on how to save electricity in the household with little effort. And those who suffer from fatigue due to the time change can also use a trick from an astronaut.