The time change is approaching: countries that do not

Although many people are usually quite bad, a new time change appears in the calendar, specifically for morning from March 29 to 30. A new Sunday in which we will wake up with the obligation to change all the house watches.

Spring 2025: When it starts and date and time of equinox

Apart from the usual energy savings argument, what is true is that in many countries they do not have those two weekends a year in which we do not stop asking ourselves if this time it is time to advance or delay the time. Or, rather, if we will sleep an hour or less. This time, by the way, lovers of sleeping a lot, because At two in the morning they will be the three And therefore, This is the time change in which one hour less.

Iceland … and many more

Among that list of countries that do not change time there are precisely some Europeans, such as Icelandwhich may surprise due to the great change of sunlight between the summer and the winter of the Nordic country. But no, on that island about three thousand kilometers from Spain, watches will not change at the end of the month.

Russia It is another example. In this case it is since 2014 that it adopted the winter schedule for the whole year and no longer changed the time. A situation similar to lived in Belarus That, after years we do in Spain, it has already adopted a single schedule for 365 days a year.

Outside the European Union, Other countries that do not change the time are New Zealand, an Australian area, the majority of China, Japan and the United States, in addition to a good part of the countries of Central America and Sudamericaexcept for Chile, Paraguay and part of Brazil. In the case of the African continent, all nations will be awakened on March 30 without any time except Egypt.

The date of time change in Spain is approaching



Although in Spain it has long been discussed on whether to change the time, that agreement has not yet arrived, unlike other countries where they have established a single schedule, such as Russia or Belarus. It is also the case of Türkiyewhich since 2016 maintains a single schedule, although the Ankara government chose to keep the summer schedule.