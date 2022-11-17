In the different dance programs hosted by Gisela Valcárcel Actors, soccer players, singers, models and influencers have competed. In addition, artists have paraded at the jury table who at some point have released controversial comments towards the participants, as did Carlos Cacho in one of the presentations Emilia Drago.

Despite the fact that Emilia Drago did not respond at that moment to the make-up artist, who said that because she is “white” she must strive to dance other musical genres, years later the actress assured that Carlos Cacho’s comment affected her, since she has never starred in controversy headlines in the press.

What did Carlos Cacho say to Emilia Drago?

In 2013, Emilia Drago was one of the audience’s favorite participants in “El gran show”, since her presentations every Saturday caused many people to identify with her and give her all their support. However, her followers were outraged by the words of Carlos Cacho, who had an unwise opinion about the dance of the member of “Asu mare”.

Carlos Cacho was highly criticized after his comment to Emilia Drago. Photo: America TV

After presenting their performance with Peruvian cumbia, Emilia Drago and her dance partner, Sergio Lois, not only left the set unhappy with the score Carlos Cacho gave them, but also amazed with their comment, which was questioned by Gisela Valcárcel and other members. from the judges table.

“When a white girl starts dancing genres like cumbia, she has a double responsibility because she has to show that, because she is white, she can do it too. Can you imagine Karen Dejo dancing that (cumbia)? Well then. You can, ”said the makeup artist to give him five points.

Followers of Emilia Drago gave her their support after Carlos Cacho’s controversial comment. Photo: America TV

What was Emilia Drago’s response to Carlos Cacho?

After the controversial comments, the actress specified that Carlos Cacho’s words were discriminatory, but she does not believe that he is so. Nine years later, Emilia Drago assured that she was affected by the opinion of the jury.

“That was not armed, that was a blunder by Carlos Cacho. Yes, it affected me because I had never had an exposure like being in the newspapers. ”, he expressed on the YouTube channel “I am Jackie Ford” by Arturo Chumbe.

How old is Emilia Drago?

Emilia Drago was born on December 20, 1988 in Lima, so she is currently 33 years old.

How many years apart are Emilia Drago and Diego Lombardi?

The former model was born in December 1988, while the theater director was born in early 1975, so their age difference is exactly 13 years and 11 months. Their love story began at the end of 2011, after Lombardi talked to Drago about going from being friends to starting to date.

Emilia Drago and Diego Lombardi married in 2014 after two years of relationship. Photo: Instagram

What did Emilia Drago say about her possible separation with Diego Lombardi?

“I do not wish it to anyone. We are survivors. I can tell you that I have already found a balance. (…) Postpartum is crazy, breastfeeding too, we want to kill the husband and we are on the verge of divorce, it’s the truth. There comes a time when, thank God, we find balance, but it doesn’t always happen and that’s where each one takes their course, ”Drago explained about the moment they were going through in the first year of confinement.

The time Emilia Drago resigned from “Queens of the show 2”

The actress Emilia Drago was one of the favorite participants of the season, however, she surprised the jury and the public when she announced her withdrawal from the competition. The reason? She suffered a spectacular fall during one of the general rehearsals, as she suddenly fell on her dancer when she tried to perform a pirouette.

“At the dress rehearsal such a silly thing happened. I threw myself out of Fredy’s arms (his dancer) and I felt that he was hurting me. I got home, took a painkiller and now I have taken a plate, and I have a fractured rib” (…) When you have a rib that has been fractured and displaced, that rib can damage internal organs”, he expressed in September 2021 through their networks.

Emilia Drago. (Photo: The big show/Instagram)

Emilia Drago and the time she was very proud of her postpartum body

The Peruvian actress was surprised while making jokes about her body after having two daughters in one of the show’s Reinas rehearsals.

“Listen to me everyone. They can all have a little step, whatever they want, but nobody has this (her belly), are you listening to me? This is life, ”Emilia Drago pointed out in the video, which aroused laughter from her colleagues. In addition, Gisela Valcárcel captured the moment and shared it on her Instagram account. Immediately, the actress shared the story on her networks.

Emilia Drago dedicates a tender message to her two daughters with Diego Lombardi. Photo: Instagram

Emilia Drago meets Raúl Romero again

“What fun it was to meet again! I received many messages from you excited because you remembered us from Habacilar and it was nice to see us together. And totally agree! Remember is to live again. You are a capo @raulromerooficial ”, the model wrote in her recent publication on her Instagram.

Through her social networks, Emilia Drago smiled with Raul Romero while they were on stage. Photo: Composition / Instagram

The last post of the protagonist of “Asu mare” has managed to add more than 11,000 reactions and thousands of comments. Before her reunion, her Instagram followers did not hesitate to be nostalgic and indicated that they would like the Habacilar program to return to the screen.