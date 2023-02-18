The host of “América hoy” Brunella Horna stated that she would cause a revolution in Congress and that she would support young entrepreneurs.

Brunella Horna She began as a teenager in the Peruvian show business, she went from model to reality girl in “Bienvenida la tarde” and “Esto es guerra”, she was also a candidate for Miss Peru 2014, now she stands out as a businesswoman and host of “América hoy”. However, there was a time, early in her romance with former congressman Richard Acuña, when she “Baby Brune” considered running for Congress. “I want to be the successor to Susy Díaz”, he came to declare. And he claimed that he would use the number 13: “It is the lucky number. He made Susy Díaz win.”

Brunella Horna to Congress?

Richard Acuña was reelected to Congress in 2016. A year later, during a campaign for those affected by the El Niño Costero phenomenon, he met Brunella Horna. Although it took them a while to make her first date, the rumor of her closeness soon spread. And it did not take long for, in mid-2017, the member of “Bienvenida la tarde” (BTL) to appear on the program “Love love love” to announce that he was considering entering politics and running for Congress.

When asked if this decision had anything to do with Richard Acuña, the northern model responded emphatically: “Nothing to do, it is an own initiative. As I am a businesswoman, I am going to fight for young businesspeople”.

Later, in the program “Espectáculos”, hosted by Jazmín Pinedo, in the company of panelists Ernesto Jiménez, Ricardo Zúñiga (the ‘Zorro Supe’) and Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza, Brunella Horna explained what her plans would be to reach Parliament.

“It’s a revolution that I’m running for Congress,” he claimed. “I can teach (the youth) that you can work and study at the same time. The sooner you start working, you’re going to like it,” she said. “The girls, please, you have to work alone, get ahead,” he said.

“I am going to make it easier for all young entrepreneurs to start their businesses and some advisors to do things right,” reiterated Brunella Horna, who also surprised by suggesting that Tilsa Lozano, Gisela Valcárcel and Jazmín Pinedo could be the Next Ministers for Women.

On the other hand, Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza did not miss the opportunity to tease him by suggesting as a campaign slogan: “We are a different breed”alluding to the well-known motto of the César Vallejo University (UCV), owned by the Acuña family, “We are a different race, one that can do everything”.

Why didn’t Brunella Horna run for Congress?

When she announced her interest in Peruvian politics, Brunella Horna was 21 years old, the minimum age required to be a candidate being 25. “Now I can’t because of my age, but in five years”, said the host of “América Hoy”, who will turn 27 on March 6. Even so, the businesswoman and ex-partner of Renzo Costa stated: “Social networks are exploding saying: ‘Come on, Brunella, I support you’”.