One year after a dam of the multinational mining company Vale broke in Brumadinho, releasing a sea of ​​mud that killed 270 people and leaving a trail of serious environmental consequences, risk scenarios can still be found in various structures in the sector of mining. In Minas Gerais alone, the state where the tragedy took place a year ago, at least 50 waste dams are considered high risk by the National Mining Agency (ANM) —that is, there are great possibilities of accidents due to their mode of operation. construction or conservation and would cause serious damage of loss of life and environmental impacts in case of failure. This agency, in charge of visiting the threatened facilities, operates only with a third of the necessary equipment and does not even manage to analyze in depth the technical reports they send it. And the legislation, which allows a scenario of self-regulation of the companies – responsible for presenting the technical reports that attest that their structures are in order -, little has changed, despite the fact that the investigations into the tragedy have affirmed that the companies are in league, with reports that are often incomplete or falsified.

Currently, in Minas Gerais there are 22 mining dams that have been prohibited from operating because their stability is not certified, and another 28 that are still in operation, although classified by inspection bodies as high risk. With several entire cities on constant alert since the Brumadinho tragedy, inspection and control bodies are forcing mining companies to take action due to the danger identified at dozens of dams. People have been evicted from risk areas, signs with escape routes have been installed on the roads and various works have been launched to change the course of the mud in the event of another breakage. However, these actions have not yet managed to solve a chronic problem in Brazilian mining: the periodic control of dams, a key element to prevent these structures from collapsing, according to the experts interviewed.

The ANM, the federal body in charge of overseeing dams like the one that broke in Brumadinho, admits to operating with only a third of the 40 technicians needed to carry out this work properly. Although the number of inspectors increased after the disaster (from eight to 13), the agency has only been able to examine, throughout the past year, 274 of the 816 structures under its charge. The problem is not new. Even before Brazil approved a new regulatory framework for the sector and transformed the then department responsible for this work into a regulatory body in 2017, the structure and manpower were already lacking to control one of the most important economic activities in the country.

Part of the modifications to the new mining framework – sanctioned two years after a similar catastrophe in Mariana, in 2015 – envisaged offering more structure and independence in the control of this activity in Brazil. However, the agency created for this purpose has not yet managed to structure itself to effectively comply with its attributions. The ANM says that, apart from the budgetary restrictions, it faces a constant reduction in its workforce since there have been several retirements without new competitions to fill the vacant positions. The agency, which currently employs about 800 officials, says that 80 of them retired last year and that almost 200 are ready to do so by 2022. “We have a very critical juncture to be able to work efficiently, that’s why we always we are below the inspection target ”, assures the director of the ANM, Eduardo Leão. He ponders, however, that the public entity has made progress in its supervision and control of these structures over the past year, with inspector training and a focus on dam safety.

When the dam at the Mina do Feijão in Brumadinho broke last year, both Vale and the ANM claimed that the mining company had issued all inspection documents required by law. At that time, the structure was paralyzed and classified as “low risk” of collapse. Nine months later, the federal agency concluded a technical report on the history of the collapsed structure, in which it indicates that Vale withheld information about detected anomalies and lied about the risks of failure. “The extracts sent after what happened on January 25, 2019 indicate that the company did not follow the due legal procedures to communicate the security information with due timeliness, truthfulness and in a manner consistent with reality,” says the report.

According to the ANM, if it had been correctly informed, it could have demanded actions from the company to prevent the tragedy, as has been done in several structures in the last year. Dams are classified into three levels. Level 1 means there is no risk of breakage. When there is a discrepancy in the reading of the devices that control the stability of the dam, level 2 is activated, alert. Level three is the maximum classification, when the risk of the structure collapsing is imminent. It is in this phase that the siren has to sound, and the self-rescue plan can be activated. The dam, B3 / B4 of the Mar Azul mine, in the Nova Lima district known as Macacos, was one of those that received the alert last year. The city still suffers from the effects of fear of a possible collapse.

The investigations into Brumadinho point to the existence of adulterated technical parts and reports, which made it difficult for the agency to identify these levels of risk effectively. It was with this argument that the Minas Gerais prosecutor’s office has denounced, this week, 16 employees of Vale and the audit company Tuv Sud for homicide with intent. These companies have also been accused of environmental crimes. In a statement, Vale declared herself “perplexed” by the accusations. “It is important to remember that other agencies are also investigating the case, so it is premature to point out a conscious assumption of risk to cause a deliberate failure of the dam,” said the mining company.

Although the ANM has changed some regulations for the safety of dams, such as the prohibition of structures built under the lifting method used in Brumadinho, upstream (when the structure grows in the form of steps into the reservoir using the waste itself) , and monitoring in real time in dams with high potential damage, the mining companies themselves continue to be responsible for providing safety information on their structures. And, without structure, the inspection body cannot always thoroughly analyze the technical reports it regularly receives to check whether the information provided is real.

“We ask that [las empresas mineras] be suitable and honest ”, affirms the director of the organization, Eduardo Leão. It says that the ANM inspectors observe if there is inconsistent technical information in the documents sent by the companies and that the inspectors are trained to look for signs of irregularities, but argues that the agency does not have the police power to seize documents internal companies, such as those who anticipated the risks of the Brumadinho dam and that the Police found at the Vale facilities. “This activity is always a great risk, but we do not have autonomy,” he declares.

In this context of mistrust about the real risk of the dams and the fragility in the inspection, the Federal Public Ministry has deployed an operation to prevent more dams from breaking in Minas Gerais, a state that concentrates 29% of the mining dams of the country, and has become more intensively involved in the control and supervision of such structures. It has created a working group with five technicians and experts on loan from the University of Porto and by the ANM itself or even paid through conduct adjustment commitments with mining companies to thoroughly examine the dams. And it concluded that, in fact, companies often include misrepresented data in inspection documents, even if they meet shipping deadlines. According to prosecutor Mirian Lima, coordinator of this special team, several cases were identified with false information about the safety of the dam’s construction method and irregularities in structures that were taller than allowed in their licenses.

“The work has become more agile, because we negotiate directly with the company to adjust behaviors,” explains Lima. “We are trying to improve inspection because the risk is high. As was foreseeable, the companies did not deserve the credibility of the organizations, who relied only on the documents that were sent to them. We know that our surveillance institution [la ANM] it has great shortcomings in terms of qualified technical staff to follow more closely and in more detail the documents that claim to guarantee the safety of such dams ”, he adds.

The Federal Public Ministry has filed a lawsuit for collective interests, determining that the Federal Government allocate 42.7 million reais to the ANM [10,2 millones de dólares] to be used solely and exclusively in the structuring of the dam sector over three years. To date, the agency has received 6.2 million reais [aproximadamente 1,5 millones de dólares]. The amount has been invested in the purchase of 20 vehicles and equipment such as tablets and computers for field work, as well as the hiring of a Dutch company specialized in mining dams, which will work for the next two years helping the inspectors of the ANM. “This company is going to give us a hand. They will also go out into the field and help us to try to carry out the audits ”, concludes the director of the organization, Eduardo Leão.