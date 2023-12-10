At 40 years old, having been born on September 7, 1983, André Silva has stood out as one of the main figures in series and novels in our country, and has already accumulated 25 years of experience in the industry. This Monday, December 11, he will debut as the protagonist in a new production of America TV called 'Light of Hope', which will bring us the intriguing story of Light (Naima Luna), who seeks to escape from a kidnapper to reunite with her father Lion (André Silva), affected by memory loss after a car accident.

However, there was a difficult moment in the actor's life: the death of his grandmother. André Silva was carrying the coffin of his relative towards a carriage and, at that precise moment, a follower suddenly approached him to ask for a selfie. What was the interpreter's reaction and what decision did he make? We tell you in this note.

What did André Silva say to the fan who asked him for a selfie while carrying his grandmother's coffin?

One of the most complicated episodes for the Peruvian actor André Silva was when he faced the death of his grandmother. In the painful process of carrying his relative's coffin to a float, a fan suddenly approached him and asked to take a selfie. Despite being emotionally devastated, the actor agreed to the request.

““When my grandmother died, I was carrying her drawer to the float, I set it up and someone appeared and asked me for a selfie.”. “Did you say no?” asked the interviewer. “It was my right, but I thought: 'Maybe this is the only chance to see me and I responded to his request.' “People are overwhelmed with emotion and you have to understand it,” the famous 'León de la Cumbia' told the newspaper Trome.

André Silva is also known as the 'Lion of Cumbia' for his character in 'Luz de Luna'. Photo: América TV.

What was the series that marked André Silva's acting debut?

André Silva debuted in 2002 in the novel 'What a good breed!', broadcast at that time by Frecuencia Latina. He played an extra in a scene in which the protagonist's brother played a soccer game with the fans of the Universitario and Alianza Lima clubs.

“I didn't have any text, I just rambled. It was a first step and that's why I was excited.”said the actor, who also recalled that he played an extra a few years ago in the Netflix film 'Don't look up', in which the protagonist was Leonardo Di Caprio and received four nominations at the Oscars.

What higher education does the actor André Silva have?

André Silva currently has a bachelor's degree in Performing Arts. Additionally, he has been to Cuba, where he took courses at the International School of Film and Television.

