Director of the Maly Theater Tamara Mikhailova named the time and place of the funeral of People’s Artist of Russia Boris Klyuev. Her words are quoted by the agency “Moscow”…

According to Mikhailova, the actor will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow. “Boris Klyuev will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery on September 4,” she said.

Boris Klyuev died on September 1 at the age of 76. Recently, the artist was seriously ill. In 2019, Klyuev admitted that he was suffering from cancer. According to the artist, the disease did not prevent him from playing in the theater and acting in films.

In the filmography of Klyuev there are more than a hundred paintings. Among the most famous works – the role of Count Rochefort in the film “DuArtagnan and the Three Musketeers”, Mycroft Holmes in “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson” and Nikolai Voronin in the series “The Voronins”.

Farewell to the artist will be held on September 4 at the Maly Theater.

