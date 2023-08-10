The tour ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’ has generated much controversy in Argentina. The media and fans claim that the singer has been using doubles for his performances. Even, Andres Reyan imitator of Luis Miguelhas confirmed these theories.

In Argentina there are already rumors of lawsuits against Luis Miguel. In this context, fans are looking for evidence in videos and photos to confirm their suspicions that the singer really uses doubles in his concerts, since he often looks “different.” Although it is true that the artist has changed a lot in recent years after gaining weight and at the same age, there is still no conclusive evidence that “El Sol” has hired imitators to replace him during his musical performances.

Andrés Rey, the Argentine singer who claims replaced Luis Miguel in concert

Reviving the rumors that Luis Miguel uses doubles for some of his concerts, a man named Andrés Rey assured that in 2010 he was hired to “double” Luis Miguel in a concert, when “El Sol” performed at the Juan Gilberto Funes Stadium from Saint Louis, Argentina.

He recounted that, on one occasion, ‘Luismi’ left the stage after 40 minutes of presentation, so he ended up replacing him and completed the show. Likewise, he also stated that this would not have been the only time that the singer used impersonators.

“There is a confidentiality contract and I cannot tell much, but in San Luis there was an episode and in other places too. When there were sound failures or what was agreed was not, the artist suspended the shows,” Rey revealed in the El program Thirteen.

For his part, Luis Miguel – on several occasions – has denied that he has a double, even his producer Luis López denied Rey’s accusations: “He is a liar who is looking for press, I am surprised because I have never seen this boy. I was at the side of the stage with one of Luis Miguel’s producers and I never observed that situation”.

