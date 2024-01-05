After on January 3, 2024, Judge Loretta Preska ruled that the confidentiality of more than 900 pages of the official documents of the case be lifted Jeffrey Epstein and the names of various Hollywood celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Willis, Cameron Díaz, or the scientist Stephen Hawking were revealed, the actor and comedian's speech went viral again Ricky Gervais.

During the awarding of the Golden Globes 2020Ricky gave a very controversial speech in which he did not hesitate to make black humor jokes in which he mentioned Epstein's suicide, his pedophile network and how it was related to Hollywood.

Ricky Gervais' speech that linked Hollywood to Jeffrey Epstein

Gervais began the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony by saying that he was not going to hold back regarding his comments, so he did not hesitate to call everyone present “perverts” and directly relate them as friends of Jeffrey Epstein.

Furthermore, the English comedian made everyone uncomfortable after he stated that the actors in the room had something in common: the terror of Ronan Farrow, an American journalist who investigated allegations of sexual abuse against producer Harvey Weinstein.

“You can watch the entire first season of Afterlife instead of watching this show. It's a show about a man who wants to commit suicide after his wife dies of cancer and it's still funnier than this. They're doing a second season, so obviously he doesn't commit suicide at the end, like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up. I know he's friends with you, but I don't care“, he is heard saying.

These words caused uncomfortable faces in those present, but this did not matter to the comedian, who continued with his sarcastic comments. After linking Hollywood with the sex trafficker, he criticized the industry for hypocrisy, for which he asked the winning actors not to give a political speech, because they lack knowledge of what it is like to live in the real world.