It made her cry! Alejandro Sanz He is a ballad singer who is becoming a trend in Peru due to his arrival for the concert that he will give this Thursday, April 20. The interpreter of “I thank you, but no” arrived in our country several days ago, demonstrating the great affection he has for the Peruvian public with the attention he had when he came down from his hotel to say hello and so on. Apparently, the love that his followers have for him is mutual and his personality makes him relate very well to all those who adore his music.

On the occasion of the concert that the Spanish artist will give tonight, we will remember the time the musician sang the lyrics of his remembered song “Corazón Partío” and made the Mexican Gloria Trevi break down in tears, who, far from being sensitive, has always shown to have a very euphoric personality on stage. How did it all happen? Next, we will give you all the details of what happened.

When did Gloria Trevi and Alejandro Sanz work together for the first time?

The singers Alejandro Sanz and Gloria Trevi have extensive experience in the world of ballads. For obvious reasons, each one has followed his career on his own, since the lady is Mexican and the man is Spanish. On top of that, the artists have a completely different style on stage. While the interpreter of “My friend” is a hopeless romantic, the vocalist of “Yo te espera” has a very histrionic personality when it comes to singing the lyrics of her songs.

However, in May 2016, they met as coaches for “La Voz Mëxico”. The singing format came to the Aztec country to find the best artist who not only has an excellent vocal record, but also a good management of the stage and connection with his audience. Among the coaches were the celebrities mentioned above, the reggaeton player J Balvin and the members of the group Los Northern Tigers.

How was the time that Alejandro Sanz made Gloria Trevi cry?

The program “La Voz México” led in ratings the first days; However, on the third day of blind auditions, something unexpected happened. A participant left the scene and led the singer Alejandro Sanz to interpret a small part of his iconic song “Corazón Partío”. The song moved all the coaches who were present on stage, but it moved the talented Gloria Trevi in ​​a particular way: she began to cry for no reason.

The interpreter of “Pelo loose” walked to J Balvin’s place to comfort her. The Colombian artist told the Spanish musician: “You made her cry.” In that, all the vocal coaches hugged her until the sentimental moment passed and they all returned to her place. Apparently, the subject penetrated the emotions of the balladeer to the point of breaking down and shedding tears.

Where did Gloria Trevi and Alejandro Sanz meet again?

In October 2016, the singers met again, but this time in Spain. It turns out that the same singing format reached the place where Alejandro Sanz was born and, right there, the artist Gloria Trevi went to serve as an adviser. When the magazine Teleprograma asked her about Spanish, the businesswoman reported: “I consider Alejandro a friend and I hope he considers me the same as me.”

On this occasion, the interpreter of “Esa hembra es mala” did not participate as a coach, but was a vocal teacher for some participants. In the same conversation with the media, she detailed about the city where she spent time: “Yes, but this time I arrive with special enthusiasm, with a lot of vibes. For me, Spain is very special, because, although I have not had a continuous presence, I feel that they do not forget me. Now with this time that I am going to be here, it is It can strengthen that relationship a lot.”