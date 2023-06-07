Taylor Swift, who soon he will be presented with his show in CDMXnow enjoys his worldwide success, as he has become one of the most important musical stars in recent years.

Taylor Swift, originally from Pennsylvania, USA, 33 years old, during 2014 performed with other artists at a concert and it was Alejandra Guzmán who “preceded” it with his show.

This anecdote is shared on various news portals, because unexpectedly Alejandra Guzmán, ‘The Queen of Rock’ in Mexico, opened a concert for Taylor Swift musically speaking.

Alejandra Guzman. Instagram photo

In an important event that took place in New York, artists such as Idina Menzel, American Authors, Jenny McCarthy, Magic and Alejandra Guzmán, the daughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzman It would be one of the first, but it became the penultimate, due to changes in the program.

Taylor Swift would be the last artist to appear, so Alejandra Guzmán had to “open” the American show, it is now remembered on the occasion of Taylor’s next visit to Mexico, and some of the songs that on that occasion La Guzmán offered were ‘The plague’, ‘Eternally beautiful’, ‘My worst mistake’ and ‘Look at it, look at it’.

Taylor Swift in Mexico

Taylor Swift will arrive in Mexico with her world tour ‘The Eras Tour’ and will offer three dates at the end of August 2023. According to information disseminated in various media, she will perform on August 24, 25 and 26 at Foro Sol, a stage with capacity for sixty thousand people located to the east of Mexico City.

Taylor Swift. Instagram photo

Taylor Swift, with a 17-year artistic career, is a global phenomenon in music and accumulates more than 87 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster starting June 13.

