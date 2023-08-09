In 2009, ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ was released and immediately captured the hearts of the audience. Throughout more than 1,000 episodes, this Peruvian series from América TV has witnessed different social contexts in Peru, which were used to build its daily plot until 2016, when it ended with its eighth season. After 5 years, the show returned to television and it was proven, once again, that it was a resounding success on national lands. However, few know that Efraín Aguilar tried his luck with its format in the United States and it did not last more than 60 episodes.

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ returned to Peruvian TV after a few years off the air and was once again a success. Photo: America TV

Why was ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ not a success in the United States?

In 2013, “Al fondo hay sitio” reached the small screen in the United States through the Telemundo signal. But, when it was believed that it would be the best move to expand production abroad, it was abruptly cancelled. Given this, Aguilar revealed what was the real reason behind the departure of ‘AFHS’ from the air.

“I am flattered that Telemundo bought the series, but I also know the American market and I knew that if that was not negotiable, it was not profitable either. Consequently, they would take it off the air at any time. I understand that they lifted it due to lack of sponsors; gringos are like that. Television is a business. In the United States, the product has to be very profitable, because if not, they raise it,” explained the beloved ‘Betito’ in statements shared by a local media outlet.

Efraín Aguilar, former producer of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, failed to open a space for the series in the United States. Photo: GLR archive

How is it that ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is so popular in Peru?

Although there is a segment of the population that categorically rejects the phenomenon represented by ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, the extension and acceptance that the program has achieved is indisputable.

Regardless of whether it has been labeled as low-quality television content or as a production that does not contribute positively to our society, it is undeniable that its enormous success is due to a crucial element. This aspect is fully recognized by those responsible for its creation.

“’Al fondo hay sitio’ is life itself and how we live it daily. The series is a tragicomedy that is the faithful reflection of our society with its problems and its joys. For this reason, there was so much viewer identification,” shared Estela Redhead, producer of the program, in dialogue with a local outlet.

