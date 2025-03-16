The time a Parish Loro resolved a murder in India unintentionally

He knife still had traces of blood When they found it, hidden between stolen objects. It was not an obvious clue or a spontaneous confession that led to the resolution of the case, but something much more unusual. No one expected the solution to be in a cage, silently observing what no human witness had witnessed.

When the truth came to light, the story took such a strange turn that even the police hesitated for a moment. But the facts were undeniable: A murder, a robbery and unsuspected source of information that no one would have considered.

A witness with feathers and much to say

Nelam Sharma She was killed in her own home in the Indian town of Agra In February 2014. That night, her husband, Vijay Sharmahe had been at a wedding with his children, leaving Nelam alone.

When he returned, he found the door closed, as he had left it. Inside, the scene was terrifying: his Wife Life Without the Family Dogboth attacked with a white weapon. The house had been lootedand among the missing objects were cash, jewelry and the victim’s mobile phone.

The first investigations led to several arrests, but the police had no conclusive evidence. Then, something happened that completely changed the course of the case. Hirathe family’s parrot, stopped eating and drinkingremaining silent for days. But when Sharma began to mention the names of possible suspects In its presence, the bird He broke his mutism.

Upon hearing the name of his nephew Ashuthe parrot reacted despair, repeating his name again and again. The family could not ignore the signal, and when they informed the police, the agents decided to question the young man.

Under pressure, Ashu confessed. He had not acted alone; Your accomplice, Ronnie Masseyhe had participated in the crime. Both had entered the house without forcing the lock, which indicated that Nelam had allowed them to enterr.

It was logical: Ashu was not a stranger to her. The victim, without suspecting their intentions, had opened the doorperhaps throwing the key from the terrace, as I used to do with trusted visits.





Ashu’s confession not only revealed the way they committed crime, but also details that coincided with the evidence found. The murderer appeared at home along with some of the stolen jewels. In addition, there was one wounded in your hand that he tried to justify with different excuses: first he said that he had bitten him a cow, after he had fallen from his motorcycle. However, the researchers concluded that the brand was probably a family dog ​​bite When trying to defend its owner.

Years later, Justice finally arrived. Nine years after the murder, a court condemned Ashu and Ronnie to life imprisonmentin addition to imposing a fine of 72,000 rupees. For the Sharma family, that marked the closure of a painful episode, although the story was recorded in the collective memory for its most unusual component.

Hira’s role was not so much … or so the police says

Although the role of the parrot in the resolution of the crime became the focus of the press, the police insisted that it was its research work which led to the arrest. “It was a long and complicated process, and we managed to stop the defendants four days after the crime,” said the officer Shalabh Mathur. The location of the stolen mobile was also decisive, since Ashu lit it in an oversight, allowing to track his whereabouts.





The Hira Loro, turned into a media feeling despite everything, was portrayed as a hero capable of solving crimes. However, its owner was clear about his role in history. “Actually, we never inform the police about their reaction,” Sharma admitted. Therefore, it also They hung the authorities medal: “It was only a confirmation for us, nothing more. But at the press conference I mentioned his name and, as journalists need something striking, the history of the parrot became huge. It extended like gunpowder. ”

Meanwhile, Hira was still in his cage, indifferent to his fame, deserved or not. Given the insistence of journalists, his family tried Repeat the experiment: They appointed several people in their presence, but this time There was no special reaction. Only a quiet bird, pecking nuts, as if it had never been an indirect protagonist of an atrocious crime.