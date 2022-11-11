Many fans of bad bunny They were surprised to learn that the national band Tourista will be the opening act in the two concerts that the reggaeton artist will offer this November 13 and 14 at the National Stadium.

For this reason, Internet users found an interview in which one of the members of the group mentioned that he did not like the music of ‘Bad Rabbit’, specifically the song “Callaíta”.

What did the members of Tourista say about Bad Bunny’s songs?

In a conversation with Carlos Orozco, the communicator consulted Tourista about one of Bad Bunny’s best-known songs, “Callaíta”, and one of them mentioned that this music is not to his liking.

“He loves all that and I hate it, I can’t stand urban music. I can’t even listen to reggae”, mentioned one of the singers.

“There is music for all spaces, but (“Callaíta”) is not a song that I would listen to while driving” added his partner.

Tourista will be the opening act for Bad Bunny’s concerts at the National Stadium

Last Thursday, November 10, the production in charge of the Bad Bunny concert announced that Tourista will be the opening act in the two shows that the reggaeton artist will offer in our country.

After that, one of the members of the band expressed his gratitude for having been invited to this long-awaited event.