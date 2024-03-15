In the field of Peruvian entertainment, romantic relationships between public figures and members of the press often generate great interest and discussion. Recently, the romance between Julián Zucchi and Priscila Mateo has captured the attention of various media. As a result, the popular 'Metiche' did not hesitate to remember the case of Iván el 'Chobi' Gutiérrez, former employee of 'Magaly TV', and his love affair with Martha Chuquipiondo, better known as the 'Boa Woman'.

Who is the 'Chobi'?

Iván Gutiérrez, nicknamed 'Chobi', served as a reporter and studio coordinator for the program 'Magaly TV'. His romantic relationship with Martha Chuquipiondo, the 'Boa Woman', became public at the beginning of the 2000s, which caused a complicated situation due to the internal policies of the television space, which prohibited collaborators from getting romantically involved with figures. of the Show. Therefore, he chose to resign from his position to continue their romance.

What did 'Metiche' say in the program 'Everything leaks'?

“I have worked at 'Magaly TV' for 8 years. (…). I know he didn't like his staff messing with entertainment people, but suddenly times have changed, I'm talking about something from 20 years ago. (…) So that later they don't say that it has been biased,” said 'Metiche'.

Kurt Villavicencio, famous in the media as 'Metiche', recalled in a broadcast on the program 'Todo se filtra', in Panamericana TV, what it was like to work with Magaly Medina years ago, especially the internal policies regarding romantic involvement with entertainment stars. For this reason, she compared the relationship of 'Chobi' with the 'Boa Woman' and the recent love affair between Priscila Mateo and Julián Zucchi.

“I don't know what it's like now because I don't work with her anymore. (…) That was Magaly's policy at that time and 'Chobi' stepped aside and continued his relationship with the 'Boa Woman', they had a son and, well, it was a story of comings and goings, and encounters and disagreements,” he said.

Who is Priscila Mateo?

Priscila Mateo, reporter for 'Magaly TV, la firma', has recently been the focus of attention due to her relationship with Argentine actor Julián Zucchi. Unlike previous events, such as 'Chobi', Mateo has continued in her position within the program despite her romance with the former member of 'Combate'.

What did Magaly Medina say about Priscila and Julián Zucchi's recent relationship?

As a result of these events, television host Magaly Medina, in her program 'Magaly TV, la firma', has defended her reporter from the numerous comments she has received on social networks. This act reflects a change in the internal policies of the TV space regarding the management of collaborators' sentimental ties.

“The comments that people give him. (…) She likes it, Yiddá Eslava, she likes that comment that is so insulting for a girl who did not get involved in her relationship and that I know of. (…). “She has been a girl who has been meeting someone, a young girl meeting a boy who is single,” she said.

