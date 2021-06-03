The new national space station will be fundamentally distinguished from the ISS by the angle of inclination of its orbit. At the ISS it is less than 52 degrees, at the future national station the “tilt” will reach 97 degrees.

If the tilt angle is 97 degrees, then the station’s orbital plane will change position simultaneously with the Sun, at the same speed. In other words, by choosing the desired position of the plane relative to the Sun, you can “stop time”. The station will fly over the selected area of ​​the Earth always at the same hour. Moreover, the territory of Russia will be visible on almost 90% of all orbits, while on the ISS only 55%. From the ISS orbit, the cosmonauts saw only 15-20% of the territory of Russia.

Another argument “for” increasing the angle of inclination is the rocket track when the manned spacecraft is brought to a new station. In the case of launching astronauts from the Vostochny cosmodrome at an inclination of 52 degrees, most of the route passes over the sea sections, and in the event of an accident, people end up in the ocean. If the rocket flies towards the station with an inclination of 97 degrees, it will fall on land – for example, in Siberia. There, trained astronauts will calmly hold out for several hours before being found.

However, with an inclination of 97 degrees, less cargo is injected into orbit than into an orbit of 52 degrees, all other things being equal. This means that more money will have to be spent on construction, and the mass of the delivered payload – fuel, equipment and things necessary for astronauts will be less.

In addition, the new station will change its position relative to the Earth’s radiation belts. Therefore, the expected doses, even in an undisturbed radiation environment, will be 30% higher than now on the ISS.

Earlier, Izvestia wrote that in the cabin on the ISS, people receive the highest dose of radiation at the entire station.

