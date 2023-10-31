The TikToker’s outburst: “Working from 9 to 5 is too much” | VIDEO

The outburst of TikToker Brielle Asero has gone viral on the web. In a video lasting just over a minute, she complained about her working hours which, according to her, did not allow her to have a life.

The 21-year-old, in fact, explains in the video that she discovered on her first day of work that her shift would last 8 hours, i.e. from 9am to 5pm.

“I don’t have time to do anything, I don’t have the energy to do sports, I’m stressed” said the TikToker in tears. To complicate matters, in fact, there is the commute from home to work which lasts approximately two hours a day. “It takes me forever to get there.”

The video obtained over two and a half million views and sparked a real debate on the web between those who lashed out against the young woman and those who, instead, sided with the tiktoker.