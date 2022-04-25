A mountain of money. The perfect way to ‘explode the image’. Amid the restrictions, they found their way to more dollars than professional players. The twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder became the most sought after girls by brands and overcame the difficulties that the NCAA (university basketball in the United States) imposes on its athletes. For years, players were prohibited from signing professional contracts with their schools, but since 2021 the NIL (name, image, likeness) has been opened, which gives them the chance to exploit their image. And they managed to bill more than players like Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd, WNBA legends who have contracts for $230,000.

Since NIL entered the lives of college stars, an estimated 480,000 students have landed image rights contracts. That happened because they couldn’t earn a single dollar for playing basketball. The 21-year-old Cavinder sisters, who played until this season at Fresno State University and announced a few days ago that they will move to Miami for the 2022/23 season, are a clear example of what it means to know how to ‘sell the image’ .

Haley and Hanna are twins and, although they have talent playing, they are better known for what they do off the court, where, for example, on ‘TikTok’, they have a joint account (cavindertwins), with 4 million followers.



To measure what these girls generate, it is only necessary to stop at the repercussion that their transfer from one university to another had. ‘Sports Illustrated’ did a special report, spoke with them, who denied that they had moved to another city for a marketing issue. They say that they emigrate to Miami because they want to go far in ‘March Madness’ and the opportunities to do so there are greater.

They have already added important sponsors such as Boost Mobile, Champs Six Star Nutrition and WWE itself. ‘Time’ published that, for that income, they add up to a million dollars a year. They even launched their own clothing company, ‘Baseline’, a couple of weeks ago. The sisters own 25% of the company and have a place on the board.

Boost Mobile immediately hired them, promoting the move with a giant billboard in New York’s Times Square. Many other deals soon followed, including those with Champs Sports, Eastbay, and the PSD apparel company. Personalized or business video messages are also offered through the ‘Cameo’ site.

In terms of sports, the twins proved to have a lot of talent for basketball, as they averaged 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists (Haley), and 14.5, 4 and 3.7 (Hanna) last season. Both are bases and measure 1.68. Coach Katie Meier of the University of Miami called the athletes “huge pieces for our program.”.

And it all started with videos they made to combat boredom last year during quarantine. Hanna convinced her sister to join her TikTok and make funny videos on a shared account. The twins filmed themselves doing synchronized dance moves, playing with their lips, shooting 3-pointers and dribbling basketballs to hip-hop beats, and began to gain a following. One of the dribble-dance clips, posted in August 2020, has over 27 million views.

“During the quarantine we wanted to do TikToks, like the rest of the world. Everybody was there trying to find something to do and after that it started to grow and grow. It just happened”Hanna Cavinder told the Fresno Bee newspaper.

By spring 2021, they had more than 3 million followers on TikTok, in addition to a sizeable following on YouTube and Instagram, sparking interest from advertisers and sponsors trying to reach diverse audiences outside of basketball.

The Cavinder twins understood what the business is like and they accumulate dollars without being basketball professionals. A light that is turned on for the WNBA players and that opens a new debate on the sports map of the United States.

