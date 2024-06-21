The confirmation of the arrival of Falcao ‘el Tigre’ García to Millonarios, which occurred yesterday and is considered the news of the year for Colombian soccerhas provoked a huge amount of comments, all positive in relation to the Colombian attacker, after being able to make the dream he had as a child come true.

And Lorelei Tarón, his wife, is happy because Falcao will fulfill his dream of playing for Millonarios, the team of which he is a fan. Thus, the Argentine singer has reacted with several videos on her social networks.

One of those videos has gone viral in the last few hours, as Jedediah, Falcao’s son, appears, in which he surprised his mother and told her that he prefers to be a fan of Santa Fe, over Millonarios, the next team of his father.

Although Lorelei insisted on giving strength to the ambassador club, little Jedediah insisted: “I want to be a Santa Fe fan.”

Taron only He made laughing emojis at the situation and some Internet users said it was, basically, a betrayal.

Despite this, all is not lost, since the little ‘mini tiger, as his father calls him, is still very small and could change his mind later taking into account that Falcao will wear the blue Millonarios shirt for a long time.

