Until just a couple of years ago, the youth players of Tigers They seemed to be condemned to a somewhat strange fate. Because although they enjoyed the privilege of training day after day with the best footballers in the league, and being part of a serious institution that always aspires to greatness, this was precisely an obstacle for all those boys who dreamed of consecrating themselves in a club used to signing already established players.
There were many cases of elements with great projection, starters in practically any team within the Liga MX… except for Tigres. This cost the previous board some criticism, because although the results almost always accompanied them, the debt to the youth players was something that was beginning to generate some noise, not only among the fans, but within the team.
For this reason, upon his arrival Mauricio Culebro seems to have, among his priorities, the training of footballers who, in the best of cases, manage to stand out within the Auriazul squad. But if not, contrary to the vision of the former managers, they see no harm in lending them or even selling them so that they have minutes in other institutions.
'Tigres is a team full of stars,' they say. And they make the argument of hierarchies as if it were something bad. But the truth is that, in this new task of forging new talents, having elements such as Nahuel Guzmán, André-Pierre Gignac, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca or Javier Aquino himself in the squad, has been of vital importance. They shelter and guide them, they do not intimidate them, much less scare them.
The protection provided by the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac over Marcelo Flores or Diego Lainez, for example, is a clear example that in Tigres the hierarchy is a responsibility, not a privilege as it used to be thought.
For this 2024, the players who aim to establish themselves within the Nicolaíta squad are Jesús Garza, Sebastián Fierro and the recently debuted Diego: 'Chicha' Sánchez. Quality is on the table. Commitment? We are about to see it.
