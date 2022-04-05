The international friendly that was planned for this summer between Tigres UANL and Bayern Munich has been suspended, so it will not take place this summer, after both institutions agreed to postpone it due to the tight schedule this year that will take place. held the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
The two teams met in the final of the 2020 Club World Cup where the Bavarian team won the world title with which they got the sextet.
According to information from Halftimethe game that was being planned for the month of July was suspended due to lack of time and talks will soon be held to reschedule it.
As part of the good relationship that has existed between the boards, after their confrontation in the Club World Cup, the auriazul board hopes that the match can be held in 2023.
What will take place is FC Bayern Munich Youth Cupwhich is based in the city of Monterrey, where Tigres will sponsor a team to compete as it did in 2021.
