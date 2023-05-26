This Clausura 2023 tournament marks four years since the last time the Tigres UANL were Mexican soccer champions and there are still soccer players on their squad who were already champions of the Mexican First Division championship.
For this reason, here we make a count of the feline elements that remain in the auriazul squad and were champions with the institution previously since the time of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti.
The Argentine goalkeeper arrived in Nuevo León since the 2014 Apertura and since then he has been part of many of the latest feline titles; Of the eight championships that he has won with the team, four of those have been in the MX League (Apertura 2015, Apertura 2016, Apertura 2017 and Clausura 2019).
The second feline goalkeeper has been part of the first team since the summer of 2017, since then he has been part of three championships, only one in Liga MX in the Apertura 2017.
The Mexican defender was part of two titles for the auriazul team, and one of them was in Liga MX, precisely the last one in Clausura 2019.
The versatile Mexican midfielder returned from European soccer to play with the cats since 2015 and since then he has been part of eight titles, four of which are in Liga MX (Apertura 2015, Apertura 2016, Apertura 2017 and Clausura 2019).
The captain and benchmark Argentine midfielder arrived at the club in the 2013 Apertura, but between July 2017 and 2018 he was in Spain with Sevilla; Therefore, he has been part of seven titles, three of them in Liga MX (Apertura 2015, Apertura 2016 and Clausura 2019).
The Brazilian midfielder arrived at the feline club in the Apertura 2017, and since then he has been part of four titles, two of them being in Liga MX, the Apertura 2017 and the Clausura 2019.
He arrived in San Nicolás de los Garza in the summer of 2016, but was on some assignments in BUAP wolves and Toluca between 2017 and 2018. Since then he has been at the club and had to be part of four championships, two in Liga MX (Apertura 2016 and Closing 2019).
The all-time top scorer for the feline team arrived in Nuevo León in the summer of 2015, since then the French attacker has been part of eight championships, four of which are in Liga MX (Apertura 2015, Apertura 2016, Apertura 2017 and Clausura 2019).
