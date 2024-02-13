The Tigres UANL returned to training at home, after their respective visits to Vancouver and Torreón last week, so since the beginning of the week they have been focused on the duels against Vancouver Whitecaps and Cruz Azul Soccer Club in Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 and Liga MX, respectively.
On Monday, those who started against Santos Laguna stayed in the gym doing regenerative work and those who came on as a substitute or stayed on the bench did physical and soccer work on the field.
The feline team will face this Wednesday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m., the Vancouver Whitecaps In the second leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions League, the series remains tied at 1-1.
The substitute players had a soccer exercise against the U-23 subsidiary, to take advantage and get a little rhythm from the elements that did not start against Santos Laguna and see if some are taken into account for the Concacaf game.
This Tuesday Robert Dante Siboldi will define its starting lineup to face the Canadians and will analyze whether it will maintain several of the elements that started in the first leg in Canada or if there will be some modifications to the starting eleven.
For its part, Guido Pizarro and Javier Aquino They continue working separately from the squad recovering from their respective injuries and both are not considered for the second leg.
Victory and a goalless draw will give the Mexican team a direct pass, any other tie will send the match to a penalty shootout and defeat would obviously result in the elimination of the Aztec team. If the cats manage to advance to the round of 16, they will face the winner of the series between Orlando City and the Cavalry FC.
