Next Sunday, January 15, Tigres receives Pachuca at the university stadium for Matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
The era of the Argentine coach Diego Cocca in front of the royals started with a 0-3 win over Saints Lagoon and now he will look for his second victory against the current champion.
One of the players who has been part of the feline club’s successes is the Colombian Luis QuinonesHowever, they have continuously received boos, knowing that the fans always want to see them champions.
“In this club, as Tigres is, over the last few years, being a winner, people demand more of you. I am calm because I have always done things well, I work to reverse this type of situation, the confidence that it transmits to me the coaching staff and I will always go to the front with them and give my best.”the attacker stated.
At the same time, the South American spoke of the possible signing of his countryman Rafael Santos Borre: “Uff, Borré is a great player, he has shown it where he has gone, he is a winner”.
On scoring again and thanking his coach, the winger expressed: “It wasn’t just me, all our teammates have spoken to them and asked for what they want, to play the way he wants, he asks me not to stick too much to the band, to go freely, to find the spaces that leave the rival”.
On the other hand, the tubeswho thrashed Puebla, they lost to spanish Pauline of the Source, since he suffered a knee sprain. For this reason, he will miss four to six weeks of activity, being his only loss for the match so far.
Q: Nahuel Guzman – The Argentine is the undisputed starter, responding correctly when necessary. He can sometimes make mistakes, but usually he ends up becoming the figurehead with his saves.
DC: Samir Caetano – The only change that the strategist has contemplated. The Brazilian was not in the first duel due to serving a suspension duel, so now he will replace Diego Reyes in the center back.
DC: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean has been chosen to be the Brazilian’s dumbbell in the center, remembering that he hardly makes mistakes. His strength in the aerial game will be vital when it comes to set pieces.
LI: Jesus Angulo – The Stitch continues to be the trusted man to cover the left side, although he still lacks to be the one who shone in Atlas. You must have a great rise and fall to battle with the tubes.
RHP: Jesus Garza – after the game louis rodriguez, the feline squad player has been in charge of covering the right side, doing a good job so far. His fight against Kevin Alvarez will be key to the result.
MD: Guido Pizarro – The captain has once again developed as a pivot, after having played as a center back for a while. Despite his seniority, he continues to do his job in midfield.
MD: Rafael Carioca – While it continues to be resolved what will happen to the Brazilian, since it is said that he will be sacrificed to free a place from Untrained in Mexico, he has returned to ownership and is fulfilling his tasks.
MO: Fernando Gorriaran – As would be expected from a reinforcement, that he arrives to start immediately. The Uruguayan already played the game against Saints and will continue to demonstrate its delivery.
LI: Luis Quinones – The Colombian has regained confidence, after some tournaments with a low level. He scored in the last game and hopes to repeat it, since he has the full support of cocca.
RHP: Javier Aquino – Given the need, the Oaxacan was playing the last tournaments as a winger, but with cocca he returned to his old position of right winger. By now he has won the position tooth lopez Y Florian Thauvin.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – The French veteran’s show started from the last duel, as he scored. The club’s historic goalscorer made it clear that his age does not weigh on him and that he can still increase his goalscoring quota.
Starting lineup: Nahuel Guzmán; Samir Caetano, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesus Angulo, Jesus Garza; Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán; Luis Quiñones, Javier Aquino, André-Pierre Gignac.
Banking: Diego Reyes, Miguel Ortega, Vladimir Loroña, Eduardo Tercero, Sebastián Córdova, Juan Vigón, ‘Diente’ López, Florian Thauvin, Leonardo Flores, Kenneth Jaime, Sebastián Fierro.
