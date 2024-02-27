After the draw against Atlas and the previous defeat against Blue Crossthe UANL Tigers They will seek to reverse the slump in results they are going through and, in the process, once again show the good football that led them to two consecutive finals of Liga MX.
This Wednesday, the cats will face the Braves of Juarez at the Universitario Stadium, who are last in the standings and who recently fell 3-0 against Stripedso everything points to an exhibition of the Nuevo León team.
Unfortunately for Tigersone of its pillars is a doubt for this commitment and could not start as a starter vs. Juarezso there could be new modifications in the starting lineupagain for physical reasons.
Is about André-Pierre Gignacwho remains in doubt until the last minute for the match Tigres vs Juarezafter training on Monday outside the team due to muscle discomfort.
André-Pierre Gignac He worked in the gym on Monday and is receiving treatment to balance out the intense workload for the last consecutive games, so although it is not ruled out, he could not start as a starter vs. Braves.
The good news is that Tigers recovers two other starting players for the match against the border team, as they returned to training Guido Pizarro and Samir Caetanowho could return to the substitute bench and even the Argentine could jump from the starting eleven.
These additions are added to those of Javier Aquino and Luis Quinoneswho rejoined the group last week, so little by little those of Robert Dante Siboldi They are closer to having a full squad.
The match of Tigres vs Bravos de Juárez is scheduled for this Wednesday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m., in central Mexico time. It will be played at the Nuevo León University Stadium and Miguel Fuente will continue to lead the team due to Siboldi's suspension.
