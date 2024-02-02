This summer will be full of activity for Liga MX and MLS clubs as a new edition of the Leagues Cup will take place. Last year, Mexican soccer teams were widely surpassed by those from the American league. . In 2024, the Mexican squads will seek to get rid of their thorn.
Tigres is one of the great candidates to win the title. The UANL team is one of the most powerful teams in Liga MX and will seek to win this tournament that is increasingly gaining more prestige.
Below we present the Tigres schedule in the 2024 Leagues Cup.
The Leagues Cup 2024 will take place between July 26 and August 25 and a total of 47 clubs from Mexico, the United States and Canada will participate.
The cats will share the Este 3 group with Puebla and Inter Miami FC of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and company.
In the new format, Tigres, one of the three highest-ranked clubs in Liga MX, will have home privileges, that is, they will play at predetermined venues as the home team in the group stage.
It must be remembered that the first three places in the Leagues Cup will earn a place in the 2025 edition of the 2025 Concacaf Champions League.
The Tigres matches, and the entire tournament, can be seen through the television signal. MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico). TV Azteca and Televisa are expected to have some matches on their screens, but this information is not yet shared.
#Tigres #schedule #Leagues #Cup #rivals #dates #broadcast
Leave a Reply