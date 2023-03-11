The UANL Tigres will face matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 tournament after making their debut during the week in the Concacaf Champions League against Orlando City with a tasteless draw to zero scores.
That way, Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz He has prepared these days for the duel against Club América, a team that has been difficult for the feline group in recent tournaments. After the commitment in the Concachampions, the Tigers worked regeneratively for the starting lineup in the gym and with more intensity for the rest.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Those who were holders before Orlando City in Concacaf they did regenerative work on the bicycle and weights, so they could receive rest this weekend against the Águilas, where Chima would present an alternative lineup, dosing the squad, aware that at midweek life is at stake in the Concachampions, visiting the Orlando City.
The cats will advance to the next phase by winning or if they tie by any score, scoring at least one goal. If the 0-0 persists, the key will be defined in penalties to advance to the quarterfinals.
For the return duel in the Concachampions, the San Nicolás de los Garza team will not have their scorer André-Pierre Gignac for not being vaccinated against Covid-19, so the Frenchman would be considered the starter against America.
Tigres and América were the ones that lasted the longest undefeated in the tournament and now the Tigres seek to repeat victories after winning in Aguascalientes, while América seeks to return to victory after losing to Pachuca at home last date.
For this match, Diego Laínez He could start as a starter for the first time since he returned to Mexican soccer, facing the team that finished training him as a professional player and with whom he made his debut in the highest circuit. Tigres is general sub-leader with 21 points and América sixth with 17 points.
#Tigres #player #receive #opportunity #start #América
Leave a Reply