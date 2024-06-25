This summer may be one of the most complicated in recent years for the America clubsince it is imminent that they will lose several of the players who gave the azulcremas the two-time championship and this entails the pressure of signing good substitutes.
One of the main ones is Julian Quiñoneswho finally confirmed his signing to Saudi Arabia and leaves a huge gap on the left wing for André Jardinewhere the natural replacement, which would be Brian Rodriguezis also on the exit ramp.
Given this situation, the America could sign up to two elements in this position and one of them could arrive directly from Tigers and in a surprising way, since it is not one of the most outstanding players in the last year within the Liga MX.
The player in question is Luis Quinonesthe 32-year-old winger who seems not to be part of the plans for the Tigres board, since for six months they have been looking for an accommodation for him inside or outside of Mexico.
With the arrival of Veljko Paunovicyour output has cooled down, but the America club I could see the Colombian as a ‘low cost’ option and with experience give the League MX; However, she would be very far from his best level and would hardly be able to fill Julián’s gap.
“He America He knocked on the door of Tigres for Luis Quiñones“, mentioned the Monterrey communicator, Pello Maldonado, about the interest shown from Coapa a few weeks ago; however, at that time he did not receive a concrete response.
At 32 years old, Luis Quiñones is valued at just over one million dollarsin accordance with Transfermarkt; Furthermore, in Tigers They are looking to get rid of this foreigner’s position, who has one of the highest salaries in the club.
For this reason, the America I could sign him for no more than 2 million dollars and it would arrive with the label of revulsive; However, this operation still seems far away, since Nuevo León is not very satisfied with reinforcing a direct rival.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Tigres #player #Americas #sights
Leave a Reply