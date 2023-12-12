The market within the Liga MX has already started and the current champion and now finalist of the Liga MX does not want to lose weight in it by continuing to be active on the playing field. Thus, the management of the feline team already has on the table the signing of one of the best soccer players in all of national soccer, as we have reported in 90min, Juan Brunetta will be a member of the pack starting next week.
Vladimir Garcia TUDN He announces that in the negotiation for Brunetta, Tigres is giving Orlegi the letter from Jordy Caicedo, Ecuadorian striker. In this case, the scorer will not be part of the ranks of Santos, who lose the Argentine but rather he will continue in Atlas, a club with which he played on loan for six months and which belongs to the company that owns both institutions.
It is worth remembering that some time ago, both Tigres and Orlegi closed a similar movement, Jesús Angulo to the felines and part of the payment was the letter from Julián Quiñones, both of them ended up winning a lot.
The official announcement has been delayed for a reason, the '10' is on vacation and that is why he has not signed a contract, however, it is expected that the movement will be finalized at the end of the week. The price agreed between clubs is around 11 million dollars, however, this will not be paid in full in money by the Tigres, since the team from the north of the country will put one of its discards on the Orlegi Group table to lower the price. transaction.
