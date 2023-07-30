One of the great novels of the Liga MX transfer market was the transfer of Ozziel Herrera from Atlas to Tigres. The promising Mexican player was traded without his consent when he was playing the 2023 Gold Cup with the Mexican National Team. Herrera’s priority was to emigrate to European soccer, but he ended up signing with the UANL team.
In the first instance, the Aztec striker was reluctant to join Tigres and tried to stay at Atlas to fulfill his contract.. However, he later ended up giving in and agreed to join the university team.
According to the most recent reports, there was a player who played an important role for Ozziel Herrera to decide to reach the UANL team for the Apertura 2023.
According to information from Informer, Juan Pablo Vigón, a current Tigres player, but who was trained at Atlas, influenced Herrera’s decision and convinced him to reach the UANL team.
The rojinegro youth squad would have also accepted Tigres’ offer after agreeing on a clause to go to the Old Continent. Herrera signed with the UANL team until 2027 and made it a condition that the feline club give him facilities to go to Europe in case an offer arrives that benefits both parties.
The young striker has already made his debut with Tigres in an official match. Herrera came on as a substitute in the duel against the Portland Timbers in the 2023 Leagues Cup and was close to scoring his first goal as a feline player.
#Tigres #player #great #influence #Ozziel #Herrera #reach #team
Leave a Reply