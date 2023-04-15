Next Sunday, April 16, Tigres visits Querétaro in the Corregidora Stadiumin a duel corresponding to Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of returning to the path of victory because he has four consecutive setbacks in the league that cost him the position of coach Marco Antonio ‘Chima Ruiz.
Just this Thursday, the feline team made it to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League after thrashing 5-0 (6-0 overall) at motagua of Honduras, this being the debut of the Argentine Robert Dante Siboldi As helmsman of the feline club, however, he asked to remain calm, although he also promised the fans to get out of the bad streak they are in in order to return to the top of the table.
“(To the Tigres fans) I can’t ask for anything. They are always in every game. It is to thank people for their unconditional support, they are a little expectant as to how this change will take place, to be excited, to be sure that we will do what is within our reach to get them back on track and always be in the first places and that have titleshe declared.
Likewise, the former goalkeeper stated that there will be a change in the team, although the idea of the game cannot be changed much. In addition to this, he promised that his team would have intensity, determination, defensive solidity and more creativity in attack.
In the Chicken Coop they know that the duel against tigers It will not be easy despite the latest results he has achieved, however, they hope to get a positive score, as indicated by the Argentine midfielder Christian Riverawho also stated that the victory against Tijuana It keeps them happy and motivated.
“The team is very happy, it was a victory that was not achieved for a while as a visitor, the team is coming strong, we know that Tigres will always be a great rival, a weighty rival, we are preparing the game responsibly. We come with that confidence one hundred, we will leave everything for the club. We are thinking about Tigres, (the sale of the team) is the responsibility of someone else, we are concerned about the game on Sunday, it is the only thing on our minds “he declared.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Nahuel Guzman – It is expected that Siboldi do not make many changes to the team that you presented during the week to seek the pass to the semifinals of concachampionsstarting with the arc.
DC: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian has become the leader of the defense since his arrival and can hardly get out of the initial scheme.
DC: Igor Lichnovsky – The truth is that Diego Reyes could also appear accompanying Samirbut it is probable that the charrúa liked the dumbbell of the Chilean and the Brazilian.
RHP: Jesus Garza – It seems that the Uruguayan will give his confidence to the youth squad, who has given good performances since he won ownership on the right wing. However, he must be careful because if he receives a new yellow he would be accumulating five and would be suspended.
LI: Javier Aquino – Despite having Jesus Angulo, Siboldi He knows the Oaxacan well and would continue to use him on the left side due to his experience.
MD: Guido Pizarro – If the idea of Siboldi is to be a more offensive team, the Brazilian Rafael Carioca He would leave the starting eleven, leaving only the Argentine captain in defensive work.
MD: Fernando Gorriaran – The Uruguayan was being used in a more advanced position in the semester, but now he would accompany the containment to pizarrotaking advantage of the fact that he has facilities to orchestrate the offense.
MO: Sebastian Cordova – Another one who is quickly gaining confidence is the attacker, who normally had a substitute position.
MO: Luis Quinones – The Colombian would return to action after missing the match against Mazatlan by suspension. However, he still has four preventive cards and is at risk of being suspended again.
CD: Nico Lopez – For his official debut, Siboldi opted to place his compatriot in the attack along with Gignac and in the same conference he told him that he liked the interaction they achieved in front of motagua.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – The Frenchman was the important man for the cats by converting a double against the Hondurans, something that could raise his spirits for the clash against the Queretaros.
Starting lineup: Nahuel Guzmán; Samir Caetano, Igor Lichnovsky, Javier Aquino, Jesus Garza; Guido Pizarro (C), Fernando Gorriarán; Sebastián Córdova, Luis Quiñones, ‘Tooth’ López; Andre-Pierre Gignac.
Banking: Miguel Ortega, Rafael Carioca, Eduardo Tercero, Jesús Angulo, Diego Reyes, Juan Vigón, Diego Laínez, Nico Ibáñez, Sebastián Fierro, Raymundo Fulgencio, Leonel Prieto, Arturo Delgado.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Tigres #lineup #Querétaro #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply