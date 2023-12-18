Sunday, December 17, 2023, Azteca stadium field. America and Tigers They faced each other in the second leg of the final for the Apertura 2023 tournament, after drawing 1-1 in the first leg, last Thursday, on the 'Volcán' Universitario field.
The match was even from the first minute until, in the second half, in a simple ball between Raymundo Fulgencio and Julián Quiñones, the Tigres attacker lost his head, hit the Colombian player in the face and left the theirs in numerical inferiority.
In extra time, Julián Quiñones made it 1-0 in favor of the Nicolaítas, then Nahuel Guzmán also lost his head and left Tigres with nine elements on the field. Richard Sánchez made it 2-0 in favor of América; 'Cabecita' Rodríguez made it 3-0 in a stadium that was built only for big things.
In the field where Pelé and Diego Armando Maradona raised the cup, América raised the fourteenth, making it clear that, in Mexico, there is only one big team, and that is the Águilas.
Miguel Layún, in tears, celebrated with his teammates being champion of Mexico, yes, but also the outcome of a career with ups and downs and everything. Nightmarish episodes but also full of glory. André Jardine started off on the right foot a story with thousands of promises and zero margin for error. Can he handle the pressure?
In the middle of the celebration, on the other side of the sidewalk, let's put it that way, you get to see some Tigres who just a few months ago touched the sky with their hands, and who today will have to cushion the regret of defeat.
Footballers like Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Rafa Crioca and André-Pierre Gignac already have their secure place in the history of Tigres. There are others who have to give thanks and endure. Raymundo Fulgencio and Diego Reyes head a list that will soon be revealed.
#Tigres #footballers #completed #cycle
Leave a Reply