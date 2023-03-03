Without a doubt, one of the figures of the Tigres UANL in recent years has been Rafael Cariocathe Brazilian midfielder is a benchmark in the midfield, but he is currently going through a veteran stage and the club continues to consider him a fundamental piece of their squad, but perhaps not for long.
It is for this reason that the 33-year-old player would be requesting a contract renewal for at least three years with the San Nicolás de los Garza team, otherwise he would choose not to renew with the club and would analyze other more striking offers.
The player could be a free agent by the end of this tournament and it is clear that he will not lack offers, but it will all depend on the cats if they are willing to give in to the requests for the renewal time requested by the footballer, otherwise they will have to end their employment relationship.
With the recent arrival of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti to the Machine, the experienced coach would have requested the signing of the midfielder for the next tournament, since as is well known he was one of his trusted men when he directed the auriazul team.
This, in addition, being confirmed by his representative Fabio Santana.
“It has to be three years. Yes, there is no (agreement with Tigres). Not only Cruz Azul, but other teams from Saudi Arabia and Brazil. A player of that level is always well spoken of, that type of player is always people He wants it and it’s normal, but Rafa is very determined to stay in Tigres””
– Fabio Santana.
The concern with which the Monterrey club finds itself is the time that the Brazilian is requesting, since he currently continues to maintain his level, but in three years things can change since he would be in the team until the age of 37.
