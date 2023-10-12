Los Tigres del Norte, one of the most iconic and beloved bands in northern music, have captivated audiences for decades with his unmistakable style and moving lyrics. However, beyond their fame, there are certain facts about them that perhaps even their biggest fans don’t know.

The Northern Tigers are from the USA.

It is a surprising fact, but Los Tigres del Norte took shape in San José, California, in 1969, in the San Francisco Bay area. All of its members were born in Sinaloa, but at a very young age they moved to the United States and, upon discovering their great musical talent, they decided to create a band.

Jorge Hernández, the eldest of the Hernández Angulo family, convinced his brothers Raúl, Hernán and his cousin Óscar to form a group that, in 1968, was founded. When deciding the genre, they did not forget their roots and decided to interpret the Mexican regional.

Why are they called Tigres del Norte?

When the Hernández brothers crossed the border from Mexico to the US, an immigration officer called them Little Tigers (little tigers in Spanish), referring to his youth and energy. However, this name did not remain a passing nickname.

In different interviews, the Hernández brothers have indicated that the officer also predicted that they would grow and prosper in their new land, which inspired the group’s current name.

The Tigres del Norte and their star in the Hall of Fame

In 2022, Los Tigres del Norte entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They became the first Mexican Norteño music group to receive this recognition, further solidifying their place in music history.

A legacy that transcends borders

The Tigres del Norte are also ambassadors of Mexican culture Worldwide. His music has crossed borders and brought the passion and narrative of northern music to global audiences, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry and being a source of inspiration for countless artists.

They have had tours that cover Europe, Asia and Africa, through which they conquered audiences of various cultures. In addition, they have collaborations with internationally renowned stars such as Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana and Shakira.

Some of Los Tigres del Norte’s most popular songs include:– The black door

– The golden cage

– The family

– The farm

– The boss of bosses

– America

– The pain of your loss

– The corner table

The corridos that censored Los Tigres del Norte

On the other hand, The artistic career of this Mexican regional group has not always been full of successes. At some point, they have been victims of censorship by the government itself. These are some of the corridos that the Mexican authorities prohibited from transmitting: Smuggling and treason, Felix the cat, The Red Car Gang, Long live the wet ones and The queen of the south.

The main reason was because the authorities did not want the crime to be justified, according to Jorge Hernández, who founded the group a few years ago for the program. Linked Stories.

“Supposedly it was at the will of the radio programmers due to a suggestion from the government… I don’t believe that, we really say that people like what is prohibited, so every time they banned a topic it sold more and it made us laugh,” Jorge mentioned.