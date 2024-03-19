After the turbulent start to the season for the UANL TigersThe team of Robert Dante Siboldi He seems to be starting to pick up his pace heading into the final part of the season, so the Uruguayan strategist is already preparing the final stretch with a great factor in his favor.
It all has to do with the calendar Tigers for the last third of the Closing 2024since the feline group will finally be able to rest from the intense travel bustle throughout Mexico, as well as their journeys to the United States and Central America in the Concacaf Champions League.
For the last four games of the regular season, Tigers You will not have to leave Nuevo León on any occasion within the Liga MXso they will be a little calmer during the week to prepare for their respective meetings.
Starting on Day 14, Tigers will receive at home Pachuca, Columbus, Necaxa and Tijuanaso together with the match against Rayados de Monterrey in the Clásico Regio, they will not have to leave the state for the Mexican soccer league.
– Puebla vs Tigres | Cuauhtémoc Stadium, March 29
– Columbus vs Tigres | Lower Field, April 2
– Tigres vs Pachuca | University Stadium, April 6
– Tigers vs Columbus | University Stadium, April 9
– Monterrey vs Tigres | BBVA Stadium, April 13
– Tigres vs Necaxa | University Stadium, April 20
– Tigres vs Tijuana | University Stadium, April 27
Regarding the great load of matches he has had Tigers in recent weeks, in which they have had to alternate between Liga MX and ConcacafLuis Quiñones talked about how this can affect the team in terms of preparation.
“The streaks of so many games in a row mean that we cannot work much for a full week,” said the Colombian winger, who was even injured for a while during this period.
Additionally, Quinones He added that “as a result of so many games, playing three times a week, plus travel, there has been fatigue, tiredness, injured players,” so he did not hide that this situation affects the team, but that this has happened in previous years. and Tigers He always knows how to turn the situation around.
