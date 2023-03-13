Last weekend, the UANL Tigers gave one of their worst performances in a long time. The royal team was defeated by the eagles of America in their own home, but beyond the result, which was indeed negative and is not something minor, what worries the most is the football being played by the team led by ‘Chima’ today ‘ Ruiz. For weeks now, the team from the north of the country has been playing a very poor sporting level and this is showing in how difficult it is for the club to achieve results.
Remember that in the middle of the week, the team in the CONCACAF Champions League was unable to beat Orlando City at home, and the final blow came after the painful display that the team gave against América. This fact that has not only led the fans to express their annoyance, but also the club’s board of directors, who has gone down to the dressing room to put a harsh call on the royal team.
Mauricio Culebro has grown tired of the team’s lousy present and has decided to hit the table. This week will be key for the team and the manager has made it clear that improvement is required yes or yes, in addition, the man in charge of the pack makes it clear that an elimination from CONCACAF this Wednesday in the visit to the group of Orlando and a fall in the royal classic next Saturday will not be accepted. In case they happen, there will be consequences.
