Blue Crossas has become customary in recent years, is in a sporting and institutional crisis. La Máquina Celeste dispensed with the services of Ricardo Ferretti due to the poor results achieved both in Liga MX and in the 2023 Leagues Cup.
The reinforcements brought by the cement board have been disappointing. So far, neither Moisés nor Diber Cambindo nor Kevin Castaño have lived up to expectations. And if that was not enough, The La Noria team still hasn’t signed a guaranteed striker.
The intention of the board is to transfer Augusto Lotti and Christian Tabó to other teams to free up two places for foreigners and be able to sign a quality nine. But how is the search for the new striker of the Machine going?
According to a report by journalist David Faitelson, Cruz Azul’s board of directors was very interested in signing Nicolás Ibáñez, current Tigres player. However, the cats responded that they have no intention of getting rid of the Argentine striker.
The UANL team offered the Celeste Machine to Nicolás ‘Diente’ LópezHowever, the board of directors of the capital team would not have shown interest in the Uruguayan striker.
The ESPN journalist also revealed that Pumas offered striker Juan Ignacio Dinenno to Cruz Azul, who does not count for much for Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed. However, the Celestial Machine would also have rejected this possibility.
In a press conference, Joaquín Moreno, Cruz Azul’s new coach, mentioned that he will rotate Diber Cambindo and an under-23 player in this position in the starting position. In case this plan does not work, Moreno indicated that they will look for a striker abroad.
