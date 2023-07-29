This Sunday, the current Mexican soccer champion, the Tigres UANL, will be playing their second game of the Leagues Cup, when they face the San José Earthquakes.
After having started on the right foot by beating, not without difficulties, the Portland Timbers by a score of 2-1, now they are looking for another victory to be able to get their ticket to the next round.
For the game against San Jose, coach Robert Dante Siboldi is expected to use the same formation that gave him the win last game.
PO: Nahuel Guzman – Under the three sticks will appear the reliable man Nahuel Guzmán. The Argentine is a guarantee at the feline gate.
LI: Jesus Angulo – Jesús Angulo will appear on the left side, who is one of the trusted men of the Uruguayan coach.
DC: Guido Pizarro – Incredible as it may seem, the Argentinian Guido Pizarro will continue at the center. The footballer continues to fill Siboldi’s eye, who has accommodated him in the lower part of the field.
DC: Samir De Souza – Today, one of the best central defenders in Mexican soccer is the Brazilian Samir, who is an oak tree at the back.
RHP: Javier Aquino – Another of those who cannot be missing from the starting eleven of the Tigers is Javier Aquino. The skilled winger will seek to make a difference against San José.
MC: Fernando Gorriarán – In the middle sector of the field, the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriarán will be the undisputed starter for this commitment.
MC: Juan Vigon – Accompanying Gorriarán in the middle part, the Mexican Juan Pablo Vigón will appear, who has known how to make a difference and has taken ownership.
MC: Rafael De Souza – The Brazilian Rafael De Souza is another element that cannot be missing from Siboldi’s eleven.
ED: Luis Quinones – Despite the fact that Colombian Luis Quiñones has been a foot and a half out of Tigres, his outstanding performances on the field have helped them continue.
CD: Nicolas Lopez – In the upper part of the field, Nicolás López will once again have the opportunity to be noticed on the field.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – What about Gignac? Undoubtedly, the leader and engine of the university team, if the Frenchman is well, it shows on the field and spreads it to his teammates.
