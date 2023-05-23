The grand final of the 2023 Closing Tournament of Liga MX was defined: Chivas against Tigres. Although the time of the matches has not yet been defined, it is known that the first leg match will take place next Thursday, May 25 at the university stadium.
The U of Nuevo León took the Classic Regal and left his staunch rival on the road, stripedwho was the general leader of the contest, while Guadalajara also painted the rojiblanco National Classic when firing the Americasecond in the table.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzman – During the return duel, El Patón was conceited and almost had a hard time losing a ball against Rogelio Funes MoriHe also made a mistake in the disallowed goal for the Albiazules by asking for a non-existent recharge. He will have to change those attitudes to dream of the title.
Defense: Samir Caetano – After missing the semifinals, the Brazilian is expected to be ready for the final. During the regular phase he was the pillar of the defense, so it will be necessary to have him.
Defender: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean became the Brazilian’s dumbbell for a while and is possibly the chosen one over Diego Reyes To accompany.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Despite having other natural right wingers, the confidence of the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi in Oaxaca it remains intact, thanks to its seniority.
Left back: Jesus Angulo – Throughout the contest, The Stitch was the one who guarded the left wing, so if he fully recovers he will appear as always.
Pivot: Juan Vigon – The rojinegro youth squad won the battle against the Brazilian Rafael Carioca since Siboldi took command. The containment has done a very good job.
Pivot: Guido Pizarro – The Argentine captain of the cats is immovable. The wear and tear that he has on the pitch has been seen throughout the final phase.
Attacking midfielder: Sebastián Córdova – There is no doubt that the great figure of the university students is the attacker. He put the goal that gave the pass to the grand final, but previously he had already added other goals and assists.
Right winger: Luis Quinones – The Colombian is a walking danger on the right side thanks to his speed, dribbling and overflow. He started in relief against Rayados, but it is almost certain that he will see him start.
Left winger: Diego Laínez – Factor also entered as a change in the last match, but he is also going through a good moment that should be taken advantage of.
Center forward: André-Pierre Gignac – The French have not had a league easy, however, he is the benchmark of the attack and the coaching staff cannot afford to remove him from the star squad.
This is what the Tigres lineup would look like (4-2-1-3)
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino.
Midfielders: Juan Vigón, Guido Pizarro (C), Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Diego Laínez, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Diego Reyes, Jesús Garza, ‘Diente’ López, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Nico Ibáñez, Sebastián Fierro, Fernando Ordóñez, Vladimir Loroña, Raymundo Fulgencio, Arturo Delgado
Goalkeeper: Miguel Jimenez – He was a hero several times throughout the tournament, although he was also a villain. As it is a final, it is certain that he will come out with great concentration to avoid mistakes.
Defense: Gilberto Sepulveda – The Tiba was chosen by Paunovic to be the leader of the central defense throughout the contest, since he remained fixed even when his partner was changed.
Defense: Antonio Briseno – El Pollo has signed a great final phase, since he had been a substitute in the regular tournament, but until now he managed to erase the Argentine Julius Furch already Henry Martinearning the applause of the fans.
Right back: Alan Mozo – Don Centros started on the bench for the last duel, but thanks to his presence they shortened the distance to be able to be in a new final. Added to it, Carlos Cisneros he suffered a right knee injury and his outlook for the final is unknown.
Left back: Jesus Chiquete – The youth squad player was another of the heroes of the night at the Azteca, since he scored the goal that gave the team the pass. At the same time, Christian Calderon has been erased, even though it had appeared in that area many times.
Pivot: Ruben Gonzalez – The Bear’s work has also been very good in the tournament, since he does not stop running the mile. When he left the field, America’s goal fell, since there was no one who made a similar mark.
Midfielder: Victor Guzman – El Pocho, despite being the captain and the figure, did not appear in the entire series against América, even a team goal was disallowed for a silly foul he committed. It really needs to show up.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltran – El Nene did not stop running, he sought to generate plays from midfield, but it was difficult for him. Despite this, he kept the 90 minutes.
Left winger: Alexis Vega – Another of the great villains. Despite being the other figure on the team, he didn’t appear either, making childish mistakes when centering or touching the ball. He needs more concentration.
Right winger: Isaac Brizuela – Since he returned to the courts, El Conejito has looked good, although he started on the bench for the second leg semifinal. This time I could go home above Robert Alvarado.
Center forward: Ronaldo Cisneros – This time, Paunovic changed his idea of not playing with a born ‘9’ by placing the lagoon player, who scored the first goal and had achieved another one that was cancelled.
This is what the Chivas lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Jesús Chiquete, and Alan Mozo.
Midfielders: Rubén González, Víctor Guzmán (C), Fernando Beltrán
Forwards: Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela, Ronaldo Cisneros
Substitutes: Raúl Rangel, Roberto Alvarado, Pável Pérez, Alejandro Mayorga, Jesús Sánchez, Daniel Ríos, Sergio Flores, Alan Torres, Zahid Muñoz, Cristián Calderón
