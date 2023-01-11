Addis Ababa (Union, Agencies)

Yesterday, the rebels in the Ethiopian region of Tigray began handing over their heavy weapons, in implementation of one of the main provisions of the peace agreement they concluded with Addis Ababa more than two months ago to end the war in the northern region.

“The Tigray region handed over its heavy weapons as part of its commitment to implement the Pretoria Agreement, which was signed on November 2 between the federal government and the rebels,” said Getachew Reda, a rebel spokesman.

He added, “We hope and expect that this matter will greatly contribute to accelerating the full implementation of the agreement. We hope and expect.”

The “Pretoria” agreement stipulated, in particular, the disarmament of the rebels, the return of the federal authorities to “Tigray”, and the reconnection of the territory abroad after isolation that had lasted since mid-2021.

Noor Mahmoud Sheikh, spokesman for the East and Central African Group for Development (IGAD), which is made up of seven African countries charged with overseeing the peace agreement, said the disarmament should be completed by the end of January.

He continued, “We are pleased with the progress made in implementing the agreement, and the two parties have remained committed to it.”

“The disarmament of heavy weapons in Tigray will take place in conjunction with the withdrawal of foreign and non-federal forces,” said a document linked to the implementation of the agreement signed in Nairobi, referring to Eritrea, which has borders with Tigray. A delegation from the Ethiopian government, in the presence of Adviser to the Prime Minister for National Security Affairs Radwan Hussein, as well as several ministers of “justice, transportation, communications, industry and labor” on December 26, went to Mekelle, the capital of the “Tigray” region, on a first official visit in more than two years, which constitutes an essential stage in the process. Peace.

A few days later, on December 29, the Federal Police entered Mekele for the first time in 18 months, especially to ensure the security of the institutions. The battles in Tigray began in November 2020, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the federal army to arrest officials of the region who had been defying his authority for months, accusing them of launching attacks on federal military bases. Since the “Pretoria Agreement”, the fighting has stopped, and the rebels have confirmed that they have withdrawn 65% of their fighters from the front lines. Mikkeli was reconnected to the national electricity grid on December 6, and the country’s main CBE bank announced on December 19 the resumption of work in some cities, while telephone contacts with the region began to be restored.

And in early November 2022, the African Union announced the agreement of the warring parties in Ethiopia on a permanent cessation of hostilities, in the two-year conflict.